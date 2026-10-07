What UNC Learned About ACC in Week 5

The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a hard-fought loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this past week, showing grit and determination.

While we learned a lot about the Tar Heels, the program also gained intel on the rest of the conference after what transpired in Week 5 . Here's what North Carolina learned about the rest of the ACC teams .

Louisville is Vulnerable

Sep 26, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Deuce Blades Ii (2) breaks up a pass intended for Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Lawayne Mccoy (7) during the third quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals have lost back-to-back games against Wake Forest and North Carolina State. Over those two contests, Louisville has allowed 30.5 points. That's been a consistent trend, as the defense has given up at least 30 points in four of five games this season.

Louisville entered the season ranked inside the top 25. Now, it's 2-3, with a 0-2 record in conference play, and unranked. North Carolina faces Louisville on Nov. 14.

Gio Lopez is For Real

Sep 26, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals linebacker Benjamin Perry (23) tackles Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of Wake Forest, the former Tar Heels’ quarterback has been one of the surprise stories in the ACC this season. The six-foot, 220-pound signal caller was instrumental in the aforementioned win over Louisville a couple of weekends ago. Lopez followed that up this past weekend against Stanford, completing 20-of-27 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns. He added 88 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries.

Lopez was heavily scrutinized last season, as the Tar Heels' offense was putrid, contributing to the team's 4-8 record and resulting in the team failing to qualify for bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018. Because Lopez was scapegoated for North Carolina's struggles, he will be continually compared to Billy Edwards Jr. So far, it appears head coach Bill Belichick may have made a mistake.

Florida State's Rushing Attack is Elite

Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels makes history with five rushing touchdowns in a 38-7 victory against the Virginia Cavaliers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Seminoles have been one of the most underrated teams this season, jumping out to a 14-3 lead on Alabama in Week 2. Although Florida State eventually lost 50-36, it was a precursor to its potential this season. That performance followed the Seminoles pushing SMU to the brink, losing 27-24.

This past weekend, Florida State blew out Virginia 38-7, rushing for 281 yards on 46 carries. Quarterback Ashton Daniels took 17 carries for 136 rushing yards and five touchdowns, while also completing 12-of-19 passes for 183 yards. The Seminoles won't scare teams with their passing attack, but they're averaging 194.0 rushing yards per game, ranking 60th in the country. Luckily, the Tar Heels don't face Florida State in 2026, as their rush defense would be thoroughly exposed.