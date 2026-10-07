What UNC Learned About ACC in Week 5
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The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a hard-fought loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this past week, showing grit and determination.
While we learned a lot about the Tar Heels, the program also gained intel on the rest of the conference after what transpired in Week 5. Here's what North Carolina learned about the rest of the ACC teams.
Louisville is Vulnerable
The Cardinals have lost back-to-back games against Wake Forest and North Carolina State. Over those two contests, Louisville has allowed 30.5 points. That's been a consistent trend, as the defense has given up at least 30 points in four of five games this season.
Louisville entered the season ranked inside the top 25. Now, it's 2-3, with a 0-2 record in conference play, and unranked. North Carolina faces Louisville on Nov. 14.
Gio Lopez is For Real
Speaking of Wake Forest, the former Tar Heels’ quarterback has been one of the surprise stories in the ACC this season. The six-foot, 220-pound signal caller was instrumental in the aforementioned win over Louisville a couple of weekends ago. Lopez followed that up this past weekend against Stanford, completing 20-of-27 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns. He added 88 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries.
Lopez was heavily scrutinized last season, as the Tar Heels' offense was putrid, contributing to the team's 4-8 record and resulting in the team failing to qualify for bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018. Because Lopez was scapegoated for North Carolina's struggles, he will be continually compared to Billy Edwards Jr. So far, it appears head coach Bill Belichick may have made a mistake.
Florida State's Rushing Attack is Elite
The Seminoles have been one of the most underrated teams this season, jumping out to a 14-3 lead on Alabama in Week 2. Although Florida State eventually lost 50-36, it was a precursor to its potential this season. That performance followed the Seminoles pushing SMU to the brink, losing 27-24.
This past weekend, Florida State blew out Virginia 38-7, rushing for 281 yards on 46 carries. Quarterback Ashton Daniels took 17 carries for 136 rushing yards and five touchdowns, while also completing 12-of-19 passes for 183 yards. The Seminoles won't scare teams with their passing attack, but they're averaging 194.0 rushing yards per game, ranking 60th in the country. Luckily, the Tar Heels don't face Florida State in 2026, as their rush defense would be thoroughly exposed.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.