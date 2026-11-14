UNC Football vs. Louisville: Key Matchups for Saturday's Bout

The 5-4 North Carolina Tar Heels return to Kenan Stadium on Saturday night to host the 6-3 Louisville Cardinals, one of the most explosive offenses in college football.

North Carolina is searching for their first bowl appearance under head coach Bill Belichick, and a win on Saturday night would secure that eligibility. However, the challenges for the Cardinals will remain mighty, especially with their playmakers on offense. Having all of this in mind, here are the key matchups for North Carolina against Louisville.

Tar Heels Run Defense vs. Cardinals Rushing Attack

Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies running back Cyncir Bowers (23) scores against North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Peyton Seelmann (10) in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels have been decent at times against the run, but there have been moments when they've struggled to tackle in space, play with good pursuit angles, and lack run-fit discipline. Derek McDonald and Peyton Seelmann have been among the top tacklers in the ACC, but even they have had their moments.

North Carolina will face a Louisville rushing offense ranked eighth in the country and first in the ACC in rushing yards per game, averaging 228 yards per contest. They're led by running back Isaac Brown, one of the fastest players in college football, paired with Keyjaun Brown and quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, both of whom have a combined 16 touchdowns on the ground. Tackling technique and pursuit angles will be paramount for the Tar Heels this weekend.

Tar Heels Pass Rush vs. Cardinals Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's pass rush is slowly finding its groove again. Melkart Abou Jaoude is getting healthier, Xavier Lewis is finding his way into the backfield again, and Jaylen Harvey is consistently winning off the edge for the Tar Heels. However, they'll need to be creative in containing Kienholz, one of the most dangerous mobile quarterbacks in the ACC.

Kienholz, a former Ohio State transfer, is incredibly talented and could play in the NFL someday. His athleticism and arm talent make him a dangerous threat both inside and outside the pocket. Containment will be critical for the Tar Heels to slow down Kienholz, whether that is with line games along the midline or decreasing the pressure rate to serve as a read-and-react approach for this matchup.

Tar Heels Run Game vs. Cardinals Run Defense

Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (0) runs the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels may have found their rushing attack last week when they exploded for 160 total yards on the ground. The trio of Benjamin Hall, Demon June, and Jaylen McGill made substantial impacts that allowed the passing game to find a rhythm. This week is another opportunity to establish the run again.

The Cardinals are allowing 138.6 yards per game on the ground, the bottom half in the ACC. Clev Lubin remains a threat off the edge with his high motor to run down ball carriers from the backside of the concepts, but the rest of the defense is questionable after the fact. Saturday night looks like another offensive shootout waiting to happen.