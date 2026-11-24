The Tar Heels ran Monmouth out of the gym Monday night behind an 88-45 win. In the dominant performance by North Carolina, here were some of the biggest standouts from the game, both positive and negative.

Winners

Nov 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Alex Samodurov (22) reacts after scoring against the Monmouth Hawks during the first half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alexandros Samodurov

If we were giving out a Player of the Game award, I would look in the direction of Alexandros Samodurov. The first-year Greek forward gave the Tar Heels a double-double, putting up 10 points and 11 rebounds, with nine of them coming on the defensive side of the court. Samuel has gotten limited minutes all season, though it has been impressive what he's been able to do with them.

Thanks to the blowout and his impressive play, Samodurov was able to log 25 minutes on the night, all of which he was impressive in. With Cameron Fens now in the lineup, it has allowed Samodurov to play at the 4 spot, a position that seems much more natural for him, allowing him to play more comfortably. That comfort was evident against Monmouth, as Samodurov was active in various spots on the court. Samodurov even shot three times from behind the arc and made two of them on his impressive night.

Kevin Thomas

Nov 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kevin Thomas (5) celebrates his dunk against the Monmouth Hawks during the first half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I thought freshman small forward Kevin Thomas looked promising in his minutes on the court. Thomas made plays both offensively and defensively and proved he has the tools to make a difference on this team.

Thomas ended the night with 6 points on 2-for-5 shooting and also managed to grab a steal and a block. The depth of this North Carolina team has been an interesting storyline throughout the early portion of the season, and if Thomas is able to provide the Tar Heels with valuable minutes on the court (as we saw today), I could see a scenario where his minutes per game increase as the season goes on.

Rebounding

For the first time this season, rebounding belongs in the "winning" category. The Tar Heels won the battle on the glass for the second time this season, defeating Monmouth 42-36. It may not be the margin of victory that one would expect looking at the final score, but the rebounding looked much improved against the Hawks.

No, Monmouth isn't a top-tier rebounding team, but they are a great stepping stone for North Carolina to use in order to become better overall on the glass. Samodurov stepped up in a major way, grabbing 11 rebounds in his first double-double of the season. Jarin Stevenson also excelled on the glass, which is especially refreshing considering it had been an area fans urged him to excel in this season, as he struggled throughout the first few contests.

Losers

Nov 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Alex Samodurov (22) shoots the ball against Monmouth Hawks forward Stefanos Spartalis (10) during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three-Point Shooting

Carolina's offense looked much smoother against Monmouth, but the shooting from beyond the arc left something to be desired. North Carolina only shot 7-of-24 from deep, and interestingly enough, Maximo Adams and Samodurov both made two shots from deep, the most of any Tar Heel on the night.

Monmouth was a great opportunity to get better, and I believe the Tar Heels did just that. Now, they'llturn their attention to a much tougher stretch, where they'll need to put together consistent stretches of play similar to what fans saw against the Hawks.