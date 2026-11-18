The North Carolina Tar Heels are one win away from making the postseason for the first time under head coach Bill Belichick, but they will face some challenges this week with their final road game of the season against the Virginia Cavaliers.

North Carolina sits at 5-5 heading into Charlottesville and is coming off a frustrating home loss to the now No. 23-ranked Louisville Cardinals after an impressive defensive performance that ended in an all-out brawl that left standout safety Greg Smith suspended for the first half against Virginia.

With the Tar Heels missing a key starter for the first 30 minutes of the game, they face an offense that has some challenging pieces.

Nov 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Virginia's Offense is Explosive

The Tar Heels have been vulnerable against creative and explosive offenses such as Miami, Notre Dame, and Syracuse throughout the season, and they lost all of those games. This week, that trend must change, but there is hope that last week's display against Louisville can translate over.

UNC will have to defend against an athletic passer in Virginia quarterback Beau Pribula, who has thrown for 1,727 yards, 17 total touchdowns, and only three interceptions. His running ability is a perfect pairing with running back Jekail Middlebrook, who averages nearly five yards per carry and is an explosive, elusive rusher who can find space where there isn't any initially.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 14, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) passes the ball against the California Golden Bears during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Virginia's run game also has two other running backs, Xay Davis and Xavier Brown, who average 4.3 and 4.8 yards per carry, respectively, which means the Tar Heels will need to have sound run fit technique and gap discipline against the Cavaliers' rushing attack.

The Cavaliers will use their tight ends if the matchup is favorable, and they have two that could cause some damage: John Rogers and Dakota Twitty.

UNC's Defense Must Meet The Challenge

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Cataurus Hicks (3) runs after the catch as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Peyton Waters (7) defends during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Smith out for the first half, this means the Tar Heels and coach Belichick will need to lean on a rotation at safety with Peyton Waters, Coleman Bryson, and Javion Butts, all three of whom are capable of keeping the last line of the defense in check.

However, I think this is a much more important game for the defensive front seven, as the run keys and fits must be dialed in while one- and two-gap integrity will be paramount, along with mesh-point discipline from interior linemen such as Xavier Lewis against veer options and edge rushers like Melkart Abou Jaoude and Jaylen Harvey against read options.

If the Tar Heels are able to keep the Cavaliers' run game in check, this could be the sign of an important win in the Belichick era.