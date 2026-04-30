Bill Belichick’s 3 Biggest Priorities for UNC After NFL Draft
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Despite not having a single player selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, the North Carolina Tar Heels still suffered losses in that process, with four players signing with their respective teams as undrafted free agents.
With the NFL draft officially in the books, here are three priorities on head coach Bill Belichick's checklist heading into this portion of the offseason.
Reset the Culture
It goes without saying that last season did not go as planned for the 73-year-old head coach, who failed miserably in his first year in Chapel Hill. While Belichick was unable to maintain the standard established by Mack Brown, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach inherited a coaching staff and roster that was not constructed in his image.
That is not the case this upcoming season, as Belichick has had his fingerprints all over this roster reconstruction. That also means he will not receive the benefit of the doubt if the Tar Heels struggle again in 2026.
Identify and Develop a Starting Quarterback
North Carolina's quarterback position left much to be desired last season. That spurred general manager Michael Lombardi to invest heavily in the position this offseason. The surplus of signal callers the Tar Heels have assembled has created a competition for the starting role. Earlier this month, Belichick discussed the current status of the quarterback room.
- “They’re all a little bit different," Belichick began. "[Taron] Dickens isn’t here, so we’ll see what that is. Miles [O’Neill] had an outstanding high school career at the Hun School, went to Texas A&M, didn’t get a lot of playing time there, and he’ll get an opportunity here."
- “Billy Edwards [Jr.] has played a lot, had a really good year at Maryland in 2024," Belichick continued. "Similar to Max Johnson, was hurt early in the season last year like Max was in 2024, and so this is his extra year, and he’s excited to start here and see what that brings."
- “And then Tori [Au’Tori Newkirk] with a year under his belt after a good freshman season," Belichick explained. "Tori didn’t get here until June last year so, you know, he was a little bit behind from that standpoint, but he’s worked hard and caught up. And you know, he’ll be competitive as well. And Travis [Burgess] is coming along. We’ll see how that goes, but he’s doing more each day, and so we’ll see how that all plays out."
Ideally, Burgess is able to establish and separate himself as the clear top option heading into the opening week of next season.
Solidfy the Offensive and Defensive Lines
Winning in the trenches is the key to success in football. If you are manhandled in either department, it is virtually impossible to consistently produce victories. Luckily for the Tar Heels, they prioritized the offensive line this offseason, signing several players with versatile skill sets that will provide flexibility in maneuvering the puzzle pieces in that department.
As for the defensive line, Melkart Abou-Jaoude staying in Chapel Hill was a monumental retention for Belichick and his coaching staff. The Delaware transfer delivered with 10.5 sacks and 47 tackles in 2025.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.