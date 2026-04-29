Ranking UNC NFL Draft Departures, How They’ll Impact Next Year

The North Carolina Tar Heels had no players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, which was not surprising. All of North Carolina's prospects were projected, at best, as Day 3 picks.

However, four Tar Heels were signed as undrafted free agents shortly after the conclusion of the draft. The lack of Chapel Hill players taken in the draft reflected North Carolina's struggles in 2025. That being said, here is a breakdown of the Tar Heels' NFL departures, and how they rank from least to most impactful in 2026.

4. Chad Lindberg

Team Pressure offensive lineman Chad Lindberg, committed to Georgia, (78) in the Under Armor All-America Game in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday January 2, 2020. Under64 | Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Lindberg transferred to North Carolina after his senior year at Rice in 2024, which followed three seasons at Georgia. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive lineman started the first eight games at center before suffering a season-ending injury in late October.

Yes, Lindberg brought experience and steady effectiveness, but he was not a significant asset to the Tar Heels. This offseason, head coach Bill Belichick invested heavily in the offensive line, signing multiple starters in the transfer portal.

3. Austin Blaske

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Austin Blaske (58) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Blaske followed suit, joining Lindberg in Los Angeles on Sean McVay's roster. The senior offensive lineman spent the last two seasons in Chapel Hill after transferring from Georgia prior to the 2024 season. During that season, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive lineman started every game at center. This past season, Blaske illustrated his versatility, sliding to left tackle where he lined up during his first five starts.

Over the course of the last four games of the season, Blaske slid back to center, with Lindberg suffering the aforementioned season-ending injury. The veteran Georgia transfer also dealt with injuries last season, missing the first three games of 2025 with a lower-body ailment.

2. Marcus Allen

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) attempts to catch a pass in the end zone as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Marcus Allen (29) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-2, 189-pound defensive back will prove to be a costly loss for the Tar Heels, as his elite athleticism and durability were on full display across his four years in Chapel Hill. Allen signed with the Minnesota Vikings quickly after the draft.

Allen's experience - 39 starts and playing in 51 games over a four-year span - will provide a better transition to the NFL. He will have to improve his pass defense and learn not to be too dependent on jamming receivers at the line of scrimmage if he wants to make the Vikings' roster.

1. Thaddeus Dixon

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (1) of North Carolina practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Dixon only spent one season at North Carolina, appearing in seven games, as he missed five with a lower-body injury. Despite the limited playing time, the senior defensive back recorded 19 tackles, two tackles for loss, and six pass breakups.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive back's versatility is a key component in his skill set, and will prove to be a daunting loss for Belichick and the Tar Heels.