Projecting UNC’s Highest-Drafted Players in 2027

The North Carolina Tar Heels are striving to bounce back from an underwhelming 2025 season, which included finishing 13th in the ACC and compiling a 4-8 record. It is safe to say that Bill Belichick's first year as the Tar Heels' head coach did not go as planned.

Heading into next season, North Carolina's brass has high expectations for the football program, as Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi have assembled a competitive roster through the transfer portal and recruiting pool.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

However, if the Tar Heels want to succeed and qualify for bowl eligibility in 2026, they will have to lean on their best players. With that in mind, and staying in the NFL draft spirit, let's take a look at a couple of players who could be selected within the first couple of rounds in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Melkart Abou-Jaoude

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound edge rusher totaled 10.5 sacks and 47 tackles last season, leading the team in both categories. Earlier this offseason, Abou-Jaoude described how he is striving to be a better leader in his second season at Chapel Hill .

“I’ve got a lot of love for UNC, the opportunity they gave me last year, and I’ve got a lot of love for my teammates,” Abou-Jaoude said. “I just wanted to come back and be a part of this year and help the program get to where we need to be.”

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9) sacks Richmond Spiders quarterback Kyle Wickersham (16) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With a similar statistical output in 2026, the star pass rusher could climb up draft boards and be an under-the-radar prospect heading into next year's draft.

Jordan Shipp

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) scores a touchdown as Richmond Spiders defensive back Lee Bruner IV (19) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Last season's production may not jump off the stat sheet, as the 6-foot-2, 189-pound wide receiver recorded 60 receptions for 671 yards and six touchdowns. However, considering that Gio Lopez was the quarterback and threw 10 touchdowns in 11 games, it shows how elite Shipp can be with a steady quarterback.

While that is a question mark heading into next season, there is a world where Travis Burgess establishes himself as the clear QB1. Shipp understands the potential of this team, and he explained how he wants to carry himself next season.

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) signals firts down in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Being able to be pushed more towards the front of the program, it's a blessing, that's how I look at it," Shipp said. "My high school coach did a great job of preparing me for that, telling us to go be ourselves, be true, be happy, go smile and go be who you are. That's how I try and carry myself every day."