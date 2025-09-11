The Progression of Being Tough, Smart and Dependable for UNC
The UNC football team has experienced a lot since hiring Bill Belichick as the next head coach last December, and everything that has transpired since the team's first game has been quite eventful, to say the least.
Belichick lost in his debut appearance to an experienced and talented TCU Horned Frogs team, then has prevented access to any scouts of the New England Patriots, the organization he won six Super Bowls alongside arguably the best quarterback ever in Tom Brady and achieved win number one in the books against the Charlotte 49ers.
Belichick said a lot (besides "stacking days") on the team being tough, smart and dependable when it comes to the team's play on the gridiron. Although North Carolina has not exactly been tough, smart or dependable, however.
Its blowout loss to TCU did not show any signs of competitiveness (except for the big opening drive), the offensive strategy has not exactly been the most optimal at times and the defense is not reliable in terms of making a tackle (missed 19 while facing the Horned Frogs).
The Tar Heels' execution in all three categories is what can set them apart from other teams. The tools are there from Gio Lopez, Demon June, Chris Culliver and Jordan Shipp on offense to Thaddeus Dixon, Andrew Simpson and Gavin Gibson on defense — UNC has the pieces.
Can the Tar Heels be Tough, Smart and Dependable?
Yes, North Carolina can be tough, smart and dependable, but it has a long way to go before achieving that goal. Belichick himself is still getting accustomed to the college landscape, as it differs from what he knows about the NFL — same sport, different worlds. This season can either go well for UNC or poorly, not just in terms of wins and losses, but in the narratives of the football program itself.
Imagine all of the hype, money and time that has been put into getting Belichick as the head coach, only for it to pan out in a manner that is far from the product many people were hoping for. Chancellor Lee Roberts and the Board of Trustees brought the 73-year-old on board to take over the duties of former head coach Mack Brown.
In the end, the 2025 season will go down as one of the most pivotal campaigns in recent years, and the possible narratives that may get drawn out when it's all said and done could shine a bright or dark light on UNC football.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!