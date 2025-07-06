Former All-Pro Shares Great Bill Belichick Story
Stephon Gilmore caught a tongue lashing from current North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick he won't soon forget.
Gilmore recalled a time when the two were with the New England Patriots that Belichick called him out in front of the team. The year was 2017 and Gilmore spoke openly about crying after a team meeting during a podcast Thursday.
“He killed me one day, bro. It was when I first got there, he said on The Money Down Podcast with James White Thursday. “I was pressed down on the receiver. It was a bunch route. …And I got picked. Bro, he killed me the next meeting.
“I almost cried, how he did me. I ain’t going to lie to you. I went to the bathroom, like man, bro. I can tell you one thing: I ain’t never got picked again after that.”
During his time in New England, with Belichick, Gilmore would be named to two All-Pro teams and won Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019. The two also won a Super Bowl title together in 2018.
Apparently, Belichick got through to him. He not only got through to Gilmore, he also regularly challenged quarterback Tom Brady and wide receivers Randy Moss and Chad Ochocinco Johnson. If the greatest quarterback of all time can be called out, anyone can be.
Despite the one aforementioned incident, Gilmore still refers to Belichick as the greatest coach ever. He vehemently disagreed with how Belichick was portrayed in the docuseries "Dynasty", which was on Apple TV+ last year.
“Just watched The Dynasty. Bill was the greatest coach I’ve ever been around. Don’t let that fool you. I’ll never forget we were a predominantly man team during the 2018 season all the way up to the Super Bowl. When we played the Rams we switched to Zone,” Gilmore posted on X at the time.
Belichick believed in tough love when he coached in the NFL. Time will tell if the Tar Heels are getting a kindler, gentler Belichick.
The South Carolina graduate played for the Vikings last season and is currently a free agent.
“I wanna play this year. It’s just gotta be the right situation…I’m not just going to sign anywhere, it gotta be the right situation,” Gilmore said during the podcast. “I still love the game. I still can contribute.
“It just gotta be the right place.”
