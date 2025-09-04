How the Tar Heels Can Recover From TCU Loss
On this episode of the Tar Heel Insider Podcast, host and North Carolina Tar Heels On SI beat writer Grant Chachere breaks down why not all is lost for North Carolina despite the embarrassing loss to TCU Monday night.
To watch, check out the video below!
Here is a transcript from Bill Belichick's postgame presser after the TCU game:
Opening Statement
Was a great, you know, great atmosphere here for the game tonight. You know, fans were had tremendous energy and a lot and, you know, we played competitively, but then just couldn't sustain it. So obviously, we have a lot of work to do. You know, did do a better job all the way around, coaching, playing all three phases of the game just wasn't up to what it needs to be. And I know we're a lot better than that, so we need to, you know, need to work on those things and show it on Saturday and turn around. But, you know, good TCU credit, they came in and did a good job, and they were clear that their team tonight, you know, they deserve to win. And they did it decisively.
What was the sense of, was there a sense of helplessness that you couldn't stop it? And what was maybe the key sequence that you thought got your team sort of around?
Bill Belichick: Multiple things. You know, anytime you give up two turnovers or touchdowns offensively, that's not good. Give up several long plays on defense where they gained a lot of yards on one play. So just, just too many, too many of those. One thing, it was combination of multiple things, too many, three and outs, too many long plays on defense, and then two turnovers. Well, we had three turnovers, two turnovers for touchdowns.
How much teaching can you do from film?
Yeah, well, we'll, you know, use the time best we can to, like I said, correct the mistakes from last tonight and move on. And then, you know, get ready for Charlotte. So they've got a couple extra days here, and they came off a disappointing game themselves, so we're both a little bit in the same boat here, but yeah, we got a lot of work to do, and we'll get at it.
How much of that is due to the limited amount of time you had to prepare for this game when it comes to tackling?
Yeah, I mean, you said it, we got to do a better job of tackling. There's no doubt about that. And so we're just gonna have to work harder on it. Tackle better. I mean, there's no secret to it, snow, no pill you can take. Just gotta, you know, tackle better fundamentally, and get more guys around the ball. So we're not, you know, so many tackles in space.
Make sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter). Also, go like our page on Facebook!