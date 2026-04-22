Best North Carolina Players in NFL History

With the 2026 NFL Draft around the corner, the North Carolina Tar Heels have several prospects in this year's class.

However, North Carolina has produced high-end NFL players over the years, including multiple Hall of Fame talents. With that being said, here are the best Tar Heels in NFL history.

Lawrence Taylor

Nov 24, 1991; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Giants linebacker #56 LAWRENCE TAYLOR in action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tampa Stadium. The Giants defeated the Bucs 21-14. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright 1991 Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Taylor was drafted second overall in the 1981 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. The pass rusher developed into one of the best defensive players of all-time. Additionally, Lawrence's dominance against the pass altered the way teams protect the quarterback, sending additional help with running backs sliding over to pick up the blitz.

In his career, Taylor won two Super Bowls, was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and earned the NFL MVP in 1986. During his career, Taylor compiled 923 tackles, 142 sacks, 213 forced fumbles, and nine interceptions.

Julius Peppers

Aug 3, 2024; Canton, OH, USA; Class of 2024 member Julius Peppers during his acceptance speech into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at the enshrinement ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Peppers was selected with the second-overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. In 17 seasons, the Hall-of-Fame pass rusher recorded 159.5 sacks, 556 solo tackles, 21 fumble recoveries, and 11 interceptions.

Additionally, Peppers is a nine-time Pro Bowler who played for Carolina, Chicago, and Green Bay throughout his career. Unfortunately, Peppers never won a Super Bowl in his career, losing to the Denver Broncos and Peyton Manning in Super Bowl 50.

Robert Quinn

Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn (98) rushes the passer against Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While Quinn is nowhere near the same tier of player as the two aforementioned names, the edge rusher did have a productive career. Quinn was drafted by the then St. Louis Rams in 2011 with the 14th-overall pick.

Quinn has not played since 2022 and remains a free agent, but during his career, he totaled 285 solo tackles, 102.0 sacks, and three fumble recoveries. In 2021, Quinn recorded 18.5 sacks, which was second to T.J. Watt, who recorded 22.5 sacks.

Hakeem Nicks

In this 2012 photo, New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks (88) burns Atlanta Falcons defensive end Kroy Biermann (71) en route to his second score of the day during Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium. 2417adbd 00001 | Trish, Tyson Trish/The Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Nicks played seven seasons with the New York Giants and the Indianapolis Colts. During his career, Nicks recorded 356 receptions for 5,081 yards and 31 touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound wideout was a pivotal piece in the Giants' hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in 2012.

In that run, Nicks caught 28 passes for 444 yards and four touchdowns in the four-game span. That included a 10-catch, 109-yard performance against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. Nicks never developed into a superstar receiver, but he was an underrated player throughout his career, operating as an above-average WR2 alongside Victor Cruz.