One UNC Transfer Portal Addition Who Could Become Star

In the era of NIL and the transfer portal, there is a mix of controlled and uncontrolled chaos in college football team-building.

There is the uncontrolled chaos of North Carolina's 2025 offseason with roughly 70 new players in the program. Then there is the controlled chaos of the Indiana Hoosiers and their quick rise from relative obscurity to National Champions. There are also new opportunities for players who may not have gotten the same at their previous school, and some require a few stops before making a significant impact.

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels have several incoming transfers looking for a new opportunity to become standout players. All it takes is one program to help turn a player into a star, and head coach Bill Belichick may have just given an opportunity for one former highly-recruited player, like former Ohio State Buckeye Jelani Thurman , to become just that in 2026.

Jelani Thurman Is a Potential Star in the Making for the Tar Heels

Ohio State TE Jelani Thurman,

Bench escort... pic.twitter.com/OW0hiUab37 — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 19, 2025

Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has a chance to make the Tar Heels offense into a sound unit in 2026. At each of his stops in college football, the offenses continued to improve, and the same could be said for North Carolina under Petrino if things go his way. While questions remain about the offensive line and the quarterback situation, the skill positions are straightforward, including at tight end with the addition of Thurman.

Thurman was a former top tight end recruit, ranked third among all high school tight ends in the 2023 class as a four-star player, according to 247Sports. At 6-foot-6 and an estimated 250 pounds, Thurman's rare athleticism for his size stood out, as did his blocking ability in the trenches, suggesting he has the skill set to be a special player at the position.

Thurman’s Potential Is Through the Roof for North Carolina and Pro Aspirations

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jelani Thurman (15) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Thurman's flashes for the Buckeyes showed a long-strider after the catch, capable of becoming a reliable jump-ball specialist, and he displayed incredible movement skills for a player of his stature. His physicality as a blocker on the move stands out, though the discipline and technique could use a tune-up.

I'm excited to see what Thurman can do for the Tar Heels this upcoming season. The potential is there not just to be a top player on the roster, but also to be a potential NFL Draft selection in 2027. While concerns will arise about Thurman's lack of experience after a season in UNC's program, this is a tight end everyone should keep an eye on in 2026.