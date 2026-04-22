Every North Carolina First-Round Pick in NFL Draft History

The North Carolina Tar Heels are not viewed for their football pedigree, but the program has produced a plethora of players at the next level.
That includes 25 first-round picks since 1965. While this year's draft class does not feature a Day 1 talent from the Tar Heels, head coach Bill Belichick should not expect one of his former players to be taken off the board until Day 3. With that being said, here is a very player in program history that has been selected in the first round.
1960s-1980s
1965: RB, Ken Willard, San Francisco 49ers
1971: RB, Don McCauley, Baltimore Colts
1975: G, Ken Huff, Baltimore Colts
1981: DT, Donnell Thompson, Baltimore Colts
1981: LB, Lawrence Taylor, New York Giants
1984: OT, Brian Blados, Cincinnati Bengals
1985: TE, Ethan Horton, Kansas City Chiefs
1987: OT, Harris Barton, San Francisco 49ers
Obviously, the best player from this group of players is Taylor, who won two Super Bowls with the Giants and won the league MVP in 1986. Additionally, the superstar pass rusher is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year recipient.
1990s
1993: DB, Thomas Smith, Buffalo Bills
1996: DE, Marcus Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1998: DE, Greg Ellis, Dallas Cowboys
1998: LB, Brian Simmons, Cincinnati Bengals
1998: DE, Vonnie Holiday, Green Bay Packers
1999: DE, Ebenzer Ekuban, Dallas Cowboys
This decade did not produce a star player at the next level, but the 1998 draft featured three Tar Heels in the first round, the most for the program in a single year.
2000s
2002: DE, Julius Peppers, Carolina Panthers
2002: DT, Ryan Sims, Kansas City Chiefs
2008: DT, Kentwan Balmer, San Francisco 49ers
2009: WR, Hakeem Nicks, New York Giants
Peppers and Nicks are in a league of their own in this group, with Peppers as the clear best player selected in the first round from North Carolina in this era. The Hall of Fame pass rusher never won a Super Bowl, but he was a dominant force throughout his career. Nicks was a productive wide receiver and played a key role in the Giants' Super Bowl victory in 2012.
2010s
2011: DE, Robert Quinn, St. Louis Rams
2012: DE, Quinton Coples, New York Jets
2013: G, Jonathan Cooper, Arizona Cardinals
2013: DT, Sylvester Williams, Denver Broncos
2014: TE, Eric Ebron, Detroit Lions
2017: QB, Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears
Although we are highlighting the best players to come from North Carolina selected in the first round, Trubisky is the name everyone remembers. The Chicago Bears traded up one spot to No. 2 to take the former Tar Heels' quarterback. Eight picks later, Patrick Mahomes was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs. Trubisky was a bust, while Mahomes has led the Chiefs to three Lombardi trophies.
2020s
2024: QB, Drake Maye, New England Patriots
2025: RB, Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
2020 through 2023 did not produce any first-round talents, but the last two drafts have been positive for North Carolina. Maye just led the Patriots to a Super Bowl appearance in his second season, while Hampton, when healthy, showcased his superstar potential.
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.