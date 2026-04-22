Every North Carolina First-Round Pick in NFL Draft History

The North Carolina Tar Heels are not viewed for their football pedigree, but the program has produced a plethora of players at the next level.

That includes 25 first-round picks since 1965. While this year's draft class does not feature a Day 1 talent from the Tar Heels, head coach Bill Belichick should not expect one of his former players to be taken off the board until Day 3. With that being said, here is a very player in program history that has been selected in the first round.

1960s-1980s

Mar 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Former North Carolina Tar Heels great Lawrence Taylor with head football coach Bill Bellichick together during a time out in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

1965: RB, Ken Willard, San Francisco 49ers

1971: RB, Don McCauley, Baltimore Colts

Nov 14, 1971; Queens, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; Baltimore Colts running back Don McCauley (23) carries the ball against the New York Jets at Shea Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

1975: G, Ken Huff, Baltimore Colts

1981: DT, Donnell Thompson, Baltimore Colts

Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor ended his three-week holdout and joined his teammates at the Giants training camp at Pace University in Pleasantville August 14, 1983. Taylor, a first-round draft choice out of North Carolina in 1981, has been an All-Pro performer his first two years in the league. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

1981: LB, Lawrence Taylor, New York Giants

1984: OT, Brian Blados, Cincinnati Bengals

Jan 22, 1989; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cincinnati Bengals tackle Brian Blados (74) in action against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Larry Roberts (91) during Super Bowl XXIII at Joe Robbie Stadium. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati 20-16. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

1985: TE, Ethan Horton, Kansas City Chiefs

1987: OT, Harris Barton, San Francisco 49ers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Lynn Dickey (12) is grabbed by New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor (56) on Sept. 15, 1985, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Giants 23-20. Gpg Historic Packers Vs Giants 09072022 0009 | Green Bay Press-Gazette Film / USA TODAY NETWORK

Obviously, the best player from this group of players is Taylor, who won two Super Bowls with the Giants and won the league MVP in 1986. Additionally, the superstar pass rusher is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year recipient.

1990s

Thomas Smith started 95 of 110 career games with Bills, made six interceptions and four fumble recoveries after Buffalo drafted him in the first round of the 1993 draft. | JAMIE GERMANO/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1993: DB, Thomas Smith, Buffalo Bills

1996: DE, Marcus Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nov 23, 2008; Irving, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys line backer Greg Ellis (98) rushes the passer against the San Francisco 49ers at Texas Stadium. Dallas beat San Francisco 35-22. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

1998: DE, Greg Ellis, Dallas Cowboys

1998: LB, Brian Simmons, Cincinnati Bengals

Nov 7, 2004; Cincinnati, OH, USA;Dallas Cowboys #19 Keyshawn Johnson turns upfield after a catch against Cincinnati Bengals #20 Tory James and #56 Brian Simmons at Paul Brown Stadium . Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images (©) Copyright 2004 by Matthew Emmons | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

1998: DE, Vonnie Holiday, Green Bay Packers

1999: DE, Ebenzer Ekuban, Dallas Cowboys

Oct 9, 2005; Orchard Park, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Dolphins defensive end Vonnie Holiday (91) and Zach Thomas (54) tackle Buffalo Bills running back Willis McGahee (21) at Ralph Wilson Stadium. The Bills defeated the Dolphins 20-14. Mandatory Credit: MPS-Imagn Images | MPS-Imagn Images

This decade did not produce a star player at the next level, but the 1998 draft featured three Tar Heels in the first round, the most for the program in a single year.

2000s

Julius Peppers gives his remarks at the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. | Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK

2002: DE, Julius Peppers, Carolina Panthers

2002: DT, Ryan Sims, Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 9, 2024; Munich, Germany; Julius Peppers during NFL Live Munich at Augustiner-Keller. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2008: DT, Kentwan Balmer, San Francisco 49ers

2009: WR, Hakeem Nicks, New York Giants

In this 2012 photo, New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks (88) burns Atlanta Falcons defensive end Kroy Biermann (71) en route to his second score of the day during Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium. 2417adbd 00001 | Trish, Tyson Trish/The Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Peppers and Nicks are in a league of their own in this group, with Peppers as the clear best player selected in the first round from North Carolina in this era. The Hall of Fame pass rusher never won a Super Bowl, but he was a dominant force throughout his career. Nicks was a productive wide receiver and played a key role in the Giants' Super Bowl victory in 2012.

2010s

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (11)throws in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

2011: DE, Robert Quinn, St. Louis Rams

2012: DE, Quinton Coples, New York Jets

Nov 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) scrambles with the ball as Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn (98) defends during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

2013: G, Jonathan Cooper, Arizona Cardinals

2013: DT, Sylvester Williams, Denver Broncos

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (11) looks on after the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

2014: TE, Eric Ebron, Detroit Lions

2017: QB, Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears

Oct 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) greets fans before playing the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Although we are highlighting the best players to come from North Carolina selected in the first round, Trubisky is the name everyone remembers. The Chicago Bears traded up one spot to No. 2 to take the former Tar Heels' quarterback. Eight picks later, Patrick Mahomes was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs. Trubisky was a bust, while Mahomes has led the Chiefs to three Lombardi trophies.

2020s

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2024: QB, Drake Maye, New England Patriots

2025: RB, Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) rushes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

2020 through 2023 did not produce any first-round talents, but the last two drafts have been positive for North Carolina. Maye just led the Patriots to a Super Bowl appearance in his second season, while Hampton, when healthy, showcased his superstar potential.