Breaking Down What Convinced Malone To Join UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels officially announced Michael Malone as the next basketball head coach at an introductory press conference on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

During the press conference, the 54-year-old head coach explained how athletic director Steve Newmark's persistence was the driving force in persuading him to take the job.

Malone's Thoughts

Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“Well, full disclosure. Every time I said no, I was regretting that. I think I made a mistake. Jobs like North Carolina did not come (open often)," Malone said. "I told Steve [Newmark] at one point, ‘I know this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.’ This wasn’t a situation where I can say ‘now is not the right time.’ This was, ‘it’s now or never.’"

"And so, when he came to the house a lot longer than we wanted him there on Easter Sunday - and didn’t even bring my wife flowers - just hearing his vision and talking about the ins and outs of the job. And he said this, and it resonated within me. He wants a 'partner' in this."

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The longtime NBA coach went on to explain what Newmark's image for the next head coach was, and that he felt he could fulfill that image and goal .

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“He looked at hiring a coach that’s innovative, has character, understands the tradition of excellence here at Carolina, but he also wants to hire a coach that he can be a partner with and build something special," Malone explained. "And I’m glad they came out. My first reaction was when they said they wanted to fly from Indianapolis. I was like, ‘I’ve already said no,’ but I’m so happy that they did come because it changed my mind."

"It changed my wife’s mind, and that night, I felt so much better about I’m not only taking this job, I’m attacking this job. I can’t wait to get to campus and start that with everything we have to do. And so I’m glad that’s the last question, because we got work to do, Jack.”

Mar 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

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