Breaking Down What Convinced Malone To Join UNC
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The North Carolina Tar Heels officially announced Michael Malone as the next basketball head coach at an introductory press conference on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.
During the press conference, the 54-year-old head coach explained how athletic director Steve Newmark's persistence was the driving force in persuading him to take the job.
Malone's Thoughts
- “Well, full disclosure. Every time I said no, I was regretting that. I think I made a mistake. Jobs like North Carolina did not come (open often)," Malone said. "I told Steve [Newmark] at one point, ‘I know this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.’ This wasn’t a situation where I can say ‘now is not the right time.’ This was, ‘it’s now or never.’"
- "And so, when he came to the house a lot longer than we wanted him there on Easter Sunday - and didn’t even bring my wife flowers - just hearing his vision and talking about the ins and outs of the job. And he said this, and it resonated within me. He wants a 'partner' in this."
The longtime NBA coach went on to explain what Newmark's image for the next head coach was, and that he felt he could fulfill that image and goal.
- “He looked at hiring a coach that’s innovative, has character, understands the tradition of excellence here at Carolina, but he also wants to hire a coach that he can be a partner with and build something special," Malone explained. "And I’m glad they came out. My first reaction was when they said they wanted to fly from Indianapolis. I was like, ‘I’ve already said no,’ but I’m so happy that they did come because it changed my mind."
- "It changed my wife’s mind, and that night, I felt so much better about I’m not only taking this job, I’m attacking this job. I can’t wait to get to campus and start that with everything we have to do. And so I’m glad that’s the last question, because we got work to do, Jack.”
Takeaways and Reactions
While it took some time for Malone to be sold on the project, North Carolina made the veteran head coach well-supported by the front office. Malone would not take a job that he felt he could not contend for a championship. Due to the lack of success over the last five years, the Tar Heels' brass will be aggressive in its pursuit of players in the transfer portal, which will be required with the number of potential departures.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.