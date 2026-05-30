UNC’s Terrence Brown Shares What He’s Most Looking Forward To

The North Carolina Tar Heels are bringing in an immediate impact player this offseason in the form of Terrence Brown, and he’s excited to play in front of the UNC faithful.

Brown is a transfer from Utah who had an incredible season for the Utes in 2025-26. He averaged 19.9 points and 3.8 assists per game last season, shooting 45 percent from the floor and 32 percent from downtown. Prior to his time with Utah, he spent two seasons with Fairleigh Dickinson, averaging 20.6 points per game in the 2024-25 season.

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) calls a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Brown Amongst Top Portal Pick-Ups

The 6-foot-3 guard brings an elite scoring package with him to North Carolina, and he is one of Michael Malone’s top acquisitions in his first transfer portal cycle since taking over as head coach. He joins the likes of Matt Able and Neoklis Avdalas as the team’s marquee transfer portal pick-ups this offseason.

The Tar Heels will be under immense pressure to be a competitive ACC team in Malone’s first season at the helm. Bringing in quality talent such as Brown and Able can help them achieve such a feat. UNC basketball’s brand as a whole has been hurt by its lack of success in recent years, and they hope that this upcoming season will be the start of a return to the mountaintop.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After spending most of his college career playing in front of fan bases that aren’t nearly as passionate as that of the North Carolina Tar Heels, it will certainly be a change of pace for Brown. He noted in a recent interview with On3’s Sherrell McMillan that playing in front of the Tar Heels’ fans is something he is looking forward to now that he’s a part of the program.

Brown’s Thoughts

“As long as I’ve been in college I haven’t gotten to play for a fan base like this. I’m looking forward to being able to come to every home game and having it be packed out with diehard fans. And, obviously, I haven’t really won in college, and I hear people saying that. Winning is my biggest focus going into this season, that’s the most important thing,” Brown said.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brown will look to keep up his strong play when he joins the Tar Heels later this year. He’s had a strong collegiate career up to this point, and he’ll look to prove that he belongs on one of the biggest stages in college basketball next season.