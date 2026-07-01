Why Caleb Wilson's UNC Mentality Will Serve Him Well

The North Carolina Tar Heels had two players selected in the 2026 NBA Draft, which took place last week in a revised two-day event.

One of those players was Caleb Wilson, who was taken off the board at No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bulls. Here is what the superstar forward said at his introductory press conference .

Wilson's Thoughts

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the fourth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I don’t worry about it at all,” Wilson said. “Me saying I want to do something, and me putting actions behind it and becoming a great player, all things that I feel like I’m capable of. Striving for something is something that we all do. Striving to be the greatest ever is a bold thing to say, but that’s what I’m striving for.”

“I’m not striving to be an average or mediocre player, and if I was to tell you that, or anyone that, that wouldn’t be good either,” Wilson stated. “I’m striving to be the best player that has ever played the game, and I’ve been doing that for a long time, so I’m just going to keep doing that. If I reach it, I do. If I don’t, then at least I know I tried.”

Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives with the ball during the second half against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I expect to have Rookie of the Year,” Wilson continued. “I’m going to work hard. I’m going to do what it takes. I feel like the team is really good for me and how I envision to play, and I know I’m a hard worker. Whatever I need to fix and work on throughout the season and before the season, I’m going to work on it so I can be a great player.”

Overall Takeaways

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) celebrates during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is exactly how Wilson carried himself at North Carolina, putting it upon himself to turn things around for a program that had been battling adversity in recent memory. I expect the superstar forward to be just that for the Bulls, who have been in the rebuilding stage for multiple seasons, but all it takes is landing a prospect of Wilson's caliber to flip the script .

Although the Tar Heels ultimately entered the NCAA Tournament as a 6-seed and were eliminated in the first round, Wilson's impact should not be minimized. In fact, Wilson missed the final nine games of the season, which culminated in North Carolina ending the season on a three-game losing streak, dating back to the regular-season finale against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nevertheless, Wilson entered this year's draft as a tier-one prospect, with Darryn Peterson, A.J. Dybantsa, and Cameron Boozer also evaluated as sure locks inside the top four. The 6-foot-9, 211-pound forward has several areas to improve in his game, but if those weaknesses become strengths, Wilson could be the best player from this draft class.