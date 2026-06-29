Caleb Wilson Expects Elite UNC Production To Continue

Former UNC standout Caleb Wilson is dreaming big heading into his first NBA season.

The freshman phenom from Chapel Hill was drafted fourth overall by the Chicago Bulls in last week’s NBA Draft. The 6-foot-10 forward was widely considered one of the best overall athletes in the draft class, and Chicago will be getting a player who has the upside potential to be a perennial All-Star.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

At North Carolina, he led the Tar Heels in nearly every statistical category as the team’s best player on both offense and defense. His versatility and athleticism gave opposing defenses nightmares, and his ability to guard all five positions made it impossible for offenses to get good looks when he was on the floor.

Wilson a UNC Legend Already

His one season at North Carolina will go down in Tar Heels’ history as one of the best one-and-done careers in the history of the program. Wilson was named an All-American for his efforts last season, and his jersey will soon be hanging from the rafters of the Dean E. Smith Center.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) works on his left hand during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Despite a season-ending hand injury that kept Wilson out of the NCAA Tournament, in which the Tar Heels lost in the first round to VCU, it had already become clear by then that Wilson had the talent to be a future star in the NBA.

Ahead of his rookie NBA season, many are expecting Wilson to be in the running for Rookie of the Year, including Wilson himself, who shared that he has high hopes for his first NBA campaign at his introductory press conference with the Chicago Bulls.

Wilson’s Thoughts

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Injured North Carolina Tar Heels foward Caleb Wilson jokes with teammates prior to a game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

“I expect to have Rookie of the Year, honestly,” Wilson said. “I’m going to work hard, I’m going to do what it takes, I feel like the team is really good for me, and how I envision to play. I know I’m a hard worker, so whatever I need to fix and work on throughout the season, and before the season, I’m going to work on it so I can be a great player.”

Wilson still has plenty of room to grow in other areas of the game. While his athleticism and defensive abilities get most of the attention, Wilson can still improve as a playmaker and as a three-point shooter. If he is able to round out these skills and become a more refined player, it’s not out of the question for him to be one of the best players from this draft class.