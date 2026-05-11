Bucks Open to Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Offers: Five NBA Teams That Could Make a Deal

The time has come. After years of speculation, and months of exhausting will he/won’t he around Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Bucks, Milwaukee is open for business, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Sunday’s NBA draft lottery made official exactly where the league’s 30 teams stand entering next month’s draft. The NBA combine is getting underway in Chicago this week. And now, the Bucks are ready to embark on their post-Giannis future.

Of course, the two-time league MVP will have a say in where he goes. He will certainly want to head somewhere where he can immediately compete for an NBA title, something that has become clear he cannot do in Milwaukee any longer. It has also been reported by The Athletic and others that he prefers to stay in the Eastern Conference, where he has played his entire career. Antetokounmpo also has leverage in that he enters the 2026–27 season on an expiring contract (with a $62.8 million player option for ’27–28).

It wouldn’t be unheard of for a team in championship contention to take a flyer on what could be a one-year rental (see: Kawhi Leonard and the 2018–19 Raptors). Still, it is rare for a team to make that kind of bet on a player with a recent injury history who may be exiting his athletic prime.

With that being said, if he’s willing to commit to a long-term extension, numerous teams would be interested in bringing in the Greek Freak for the right price. Here are five logical franchises who could be making calls to the 414 area code as we near the draft. (Revisit our previous Giannis trade destinations, made in December, here.)

Boston Celtics

The Celtics seemed to have their groove back entering the postseason. Jaylen Brown had just put together his best full season and found himself on the fringes of the MVP discussion for how he carried the franchise in Jayson Tatum’s absence. Once his running mate made his impressive, quick return from last year’s Achilles tear, Boston looked like it hadn’t missed a beat.

And then the C’s blew a 3–1 lead to the 76ers—the same team that was just run out of the building in a four-game sweep by the Knicks.

Now Brad Stevens & Co. are heading back to the drawing board, and some comments by Brown about how much he enjoyed this season, in which he was the team’s unquestioned go-to player, has antennas up across New England about a potential breakup. Could Boston use Brown as the centerpiece of a deal for an established superstar like Giannis? Would Milwaukee want to build around Brown, or could it redirect him for even more assets to a third team? Those are fair questions, but given the compliments that Antetokounmpo paid Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla late in the season, it seems like a franchise that has his attention.

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo would make for a formidable offensive duo. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Antetokounmpo has not publicly stated his desire to stay in the East. Technically, he hasn’t publicly asked for a trade at all, though he’s gotten increasingly creative in his efforts to talk around it, even if we all know what he wants in the end.

If location is a real sticking point for him, a trade by the Warriors could be a big gamble. However, there may be no team in more desperate “win-now” mode than Golden State, especially after retaining coach Steve Kerr for another run.

As currently constituted, a Warriors team built around an aging trio of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, coming off of a torn ACL in January, is a tough sell for a deep playoff run. Antetokounmpo might be an ideal teammate for Curry, who even in his late 30s opens up the paint like no other player in basketball.

The lottery balls did not fall in Golden State’s favor on Sunday, though, and the No. 11 pick might not be a strong enough centerpiece for an Antetokounmpo trade, though they own their first-round picks through 2032 (the ‘30 first-rounder would go to the Mavericks if it falls between Nos. 21–30). If the Bucks are willing to take a long view on an Antetokounmpo trade, owning some potential post-Curry Warriors draft assets could be attractive.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves were reportedly interested in a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade ahead of the February deadline, but they’d have to get creative. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves have been very impressive in these NBA playoffs, and are tied with the Spurs at 2–2 in the Western Conference semifinals. Given how close Game 4 was with Victor Wembanyama missing most of it due to an ejection, San Antonio is still a solid favorite to take the series, though it shouldn’t surprise anyone if Minnesota advances.

But is this team good enough to win a title? That is a fair question.

It may not be quite the seamless on-court fit of Antetokounmpo-Curry, but Giannis with Anthony Edwards would be an entertaining combo in its own right, and would signal that the Timberwolves are ready to go all-in on the remainder of their championship window after some deep playoff runs. Minnesota was reportedly in the mix for Antetokounmpo ahead of the trade deadline.

The Wolves’ draft capital is still tied up for a few years as a result of the Rudy Gobert trade, which would limit what Minnesota could offer without roping in a third team with picks to trade. That would make an Antetokounmpo trade even more expensive, likely requiring Minnesota to off-load important pieces of its roster to accrue picks to send to Milwaukee. Still, their reported efforts ahead of the deadline make the Wolves an intriguing fit if they fall short in the playoffs.

New York Knicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has long been rumored to have interest in playing for the Knicks. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Perhaps the team most often connected to Antetokounmpo in recent years, the Knicks are in clear win at all costs mode. Owner James Dolan indicated as much earlier this year, and their dominance through the first two rounds of the playoffs has only increased the pressure on New York to bring home a title.

It still has a long way to go. The Knicks are the Eastern Conference favorite after blowing out the 76ers, but beating either the Thunder or Spurs in the NBA Finals would be a tall task. And if they fall short with the current core, changes could be coming.

The Mikal Bridges trade with the Nets makes New York’s draft capital situation similar to that of the Timberwolves—and any tradable assets would likely not materialize into great picks if Antetokounmpo bolsters the Knicks’ roster for years to come. Like Minnesota, New York would likely have to ship out some key players to make room for the Greek Freak, and moves like that don’t always pan out.

Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero could be an interesting centerpiece if the Magic pursue a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade with the Bucks. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Florida’s other, often more competitive, team—the Heat—has more frequently been connected to Antetokounmpo in trade rumors. It makes sense; Miami has a vaunted championship culture and offers an attractive environment (literally and financially) for elite athletes. On the court, however, the Heat are an awkward fit as currently constituted.

Pat Riley recently expressed his dedication to franchise cornerstone Bam Adebayo, who could play alongside Antetokounmpo, but isn’t a perfect fit. The draft lottery also did Miami no favors, as the Heat are stuck at No. 13 after losing in this year’s play-in tournament.

Miami’s in-state rival, the Magic, however are a compelling option. Orlando is in win-now mode, as evidenced by the fact that it took the top-seeded Pistons to the brink in the first round and still fired coach Jamahl Mosley after the series. Its draft situation isn’t ideal after paying a steep price for Desmond Bane, but it controls future picks in 2031 and ‘32. What the Magic have, however, is a deep, intriguing roster of young players from which the Bucks could pluck some key contributors.

The most notable name: former No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero. His potential is in the eye of the beholder; after a disappointing regular season, he played some of his best basketball in the postseason, averaging 26.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists against Detroit. His game overlaps heavily with Antetokounmpo’s, however, making him a possible package headliner. Banchero won’t turn 24 until next season. A deal built around him could really pique Milwaukee’s interest.

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