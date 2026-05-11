Sayon Keita Hype Train Gaining Steam for UNC
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Roster turnover is certainly a way to define the North Carolina Tar Heels' offseason, as they only have three players returning from 2025, with Jarin Stevenson being the only one expected to see substantial minutes in the rotation in 2026.
To complicate matters even more, Michael Malone took over as the head coach hours before the transfer portal window opened, forcing the coaching staff to assemble a roster on the fly. Considering those circumstances, Malone has assembled a roster that could surprise some people if the pieces fall into place.
North Carolina's backcourt is solidified with Neoklis Avdalas, Terrence Brown, and Matt Able in the fold. However, the frontcourt is a major question mark. That said, the 54-year-old head coach landed overseas 5-star recruit center Sayon Keita. The former Barcelona big man has shown a ton of promise, but Rivals' Jamie Shaw highlighted how pivotal a piece Keita could be in Chapel Hill next season.
What Shaw Said
- "Sayon Keita is different," Shaw explained. "He's someone with immense defensive upside. He's somebody who you see is a fluid mover. He's a unique mover for a guy his size. He's able to turn, he's able to move rim to rim. He runs incredibly well."
- "He's got a lot of pop in his game as well when it comes to explosive bursts," Shaw continued. "He can move both laterally and vertically in a unique manner. The offensive game is still a little bit raw. He's more of a dunker spot guy right now, maybe a rim runner, finishing put-backs into the front of the rim and all that stuff."
Overall Thoughts
Yes, Keita is a raw prospect who could take time to fully develop in Malone's system, but the ceiling is immense. At the moment, Keita's offensive game is limited, as Shaw alluded to, but his defensive prowess and natural athleticism will be apparent from the get-go. With the amount of perimeter shooting already present on this roster, Keita just needs to be in the right spots to maximize his offensive production with his current skill set.
Additionally, Keita will need to fill out his frame in the coming months, which may be the top priority for this staff. In the meantime, the Tar Heels should be ecstatic that Keita will be in Chapel Hill for at least one season. The 7-foot center averaged nearly two blocks per game against professional competition in Spain. North Carolina could have one of the best rim protectors in the country next season.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.