UNC's Caleb Wilson’s Latest Post All But Confirms NBA Decision

Tar Heel superstar Caleb Wilson is seemingly headed to the NBA. The status regarding the freshman phenom has been a question surrounding the team for quite some time, and with Wilson’s latest Instagram post, he has seemingly all but declared he is headed to the pros.

In Wilson’s latest Instagram post, he featured a series of photos from his time in Chapel Hill with the caption “never take it for granted #8out”.

Caleb Wilson Says Goodbye

Caleb Wilson is headed to the NBA pic.twitter.com/wajttdnIas — Kade Nix (@kadesdraftroom) March 28, 2026

The star forward had an exceptionally successful season for Carolina, posting an average of 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game across the 24 games he played in. Wilson was also effective on both ends of the court, putting up 1.4 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.

Infamously, Wilson’s season was cut short after suffering a fractured left thumb, leaving him unable to fully close out his basketball chapter in Chapel Hill.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Regardless, Caleb Wilson is still slated to be a very high pick when the NBA draft rolls around. According to many mock drafts, including the March 27th mock draft by CBS Sports, Wilson is projected to be the 4th overall pick by the Sacramento Kings.

Fans have been pleading and rallying for Wilson to return for one more year and to get his chance to experience the tournament. However, it seems like Wilson will indeed take his talents to the professional level, where he’s certain to succeed at a very high level.

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Davis Firing Closed Door

Of course, one has to wonder if Wilson may have returned for another season if head coach Hubert Davis had not been fired. The timing lines up, as Wilson had made numerous comments regarding a potential return prior to Hubert Davis’s departure, and announced his declaration to the NBA only days after Davis was fired.

However, I don’t think it was the determining factor for Wilson. It’s highly unlikely that Wilson would have returned, regardless of the coaching circumstances. What is more likely is that Davis’s firing was just the final nail in the coffin to send Wilson to the NBA.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While this is expected, it’s still sad to see Wilson go so soon. It’s unfortunate that his season had to end the way that it did, and the way that his college career came to a close. Regardless, Tar Heel fans can understand that it is within Wilson’s best interest to chase his NBA dreams and will cheer him along the way.