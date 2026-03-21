UNC's Caleb Wilson Goes Viral Due to NBA Draft Reaction

North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson will be one of the top selections in this summer’s NBA Draft, and recently, he has gone viral for his thoughts on a certain NBA lottery team.

Ahead of the Tar Heels’ Round of 64 loss to the VCU Rams — which Wilson did not appear in due to a season-ending thumb injury — the star 6-foot-10 freshman was asked how he would feel if he was drafted by the Washington Wizards, who are expected to have a top 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“It would feel great, honestly,” Wilson said with a laugh. “It would be great, it would be a great opportunity. I think it’s a great city, and I like their team. They have a young core, Trae Young from Atlanta. I watched him play a lot, because I’m from Atlanta. So, I feel like it would be cool.”

Wilson’s reaction is what has gone viral over the last few days, with the clip circulating on social media due to his laughing throughout his answer. In the video, his teammates could also be seen laughing, and sarcastically hyping up the potential of Wilson landing with the Wizards.

The Wizards are currently one of the worst teams in the NBA, boasting a paltry 16-53 record this season, the second-worst in the NBA behind the Indiana Pacers. The Wizards have not made the playoffs since the 2020-21 season, and have not had a winning record since the 2017-18 season.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) react on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Despite their poor results, the Wizards do have an intriguing roster full of young talent, which would only get better by adding a player of Wilson’s caliber.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Wilson was North Carolina’s best player this past season despite being merely a freshman, leading the team in almost every category, including points per game (19.8), rebounds per game (9.4), assists per game (2.7), steals per game (1.5), and blocks per game (1.4). He was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press and will have his jersey hung up in the rafters of the Dean E. Smith Center.

His season was cut short due to a hand fracture, then a thumb fracture while rehabbing that injury, which required season-ending surgery. Barring an unexpected return to college, the next time Wilson takes the floor, it’ll be for an NBA team, which could be the Washington Wizards if everything falls into place.