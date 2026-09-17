3 Key UNC Football Matchups Against Clemson in Week 2

The North Carolina Tar Heels face their first big-time test in the ACC this season as they travel to South Carolina to take on the 1-1 Clemson Tigers, a program once heralded as a college football powerhouse over the last decade.

Head coach Bill Belichick has a chance to secure another signature victory as head coach and move his team to 3-0 ahead of a monster home game against No. 3 Notre Dame. If the Tar Heels are to pull off the upset in Death Valley against the Tigers, they’ll need to succeed in these three key matchups on Saturday.

Tar Heels Offensive Line vs. Clemson Defensive Front

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Jacqawn McRoy (71) and North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Aidan Banfield (68) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the first major test for North Carolina’s offensive line, particularly the offensive tackles Jordan Hall and Shaq McRoy. The Tigers present a quality duo in pass rushers Will Heldt and Jahiem Lawson, two standout players on their defensive front. Heldt is a projected top-100 selection in the upcoming NFL Draft, which means either Hall or McRoy will have their hands full.

The biggest key for the Tar Heels' offensive front is their interior, which has been steady so far. They face a favorable matchup against Clemson’s defensive interior of Andy Buburija and Amare Adams, who have underwhelmed to start the season, and the Tar Heels have a rushing attack capable of spamming inside zone with the trio of Benjamin Hall, Jaylen McGill, and Demon June.

Tar Heels Pass Rush vs. Clemson Quarterback Tait Reynolds

Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds (2) passes playing Georgia Southern University during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium Saturday, September 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I’m looking forward to this matchup because, as a football fan, I want to see how the first true freshman quarterback to start a game for the Tigers since Cade Klubnik performs against an aggressive Tar Heels pass rush. It is unclear at this time if star edge rusher Melkart Abou Jaoude will be healthy this weekend. If not, Belichick has Jaylen Harvey (two sacks vs. ETSU) and Donovan Hoilette Jr.

Quarterback containment will be paramount against an athletic Tait Reynolds, who can be a handful outside of the pocket. Look for a less aggressive pass rush from the Tar Heels to counter with disciplined containment and force Reynolds to test the secondary, which is the topic of my next matchup.

Tar Heels Secondary vs. Clemson Wide Receivers

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Greg Smith (1) runs on the field against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you’re a draftnik like I am, you should be excited about North Carolina’s secondary getting an opportunity to prove their value against the talented duo of T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr., two potential top-100 picks next April. This doesn't even include veteran Tyler Brown and 6-foot-5 Tristan Smith.

Cornerbacks Tre Miller and Jaiden Patterson will have their hands full, as will nickel Kaleb Cost. Look for Belichick to install some coverage brackets against Wesco and/or Moore, with safety Greg Smith used as a robber defender over the middle to close off any potential in-breaking concepts from these pass-catchers.