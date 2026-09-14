Why North Carolina Can Take Down Clemson in Death Valley

For the first time in the Bill Belichick era, the North Carolina Tar Heels are 2-0.

The 35-3 win over the ETSU Buccaneers clinched it, as the Tar Heels continue to itch at their ceiling for what they could become this fall. Confidence and morale are higher than they have been since the Drake Maye era, though that isn’t saying much.

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels players, including quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) (center), together after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, morale is up because their Week 3 opponent, the Clemson Tigers, look rough around the edges, despite having more talent than the Tar Heels. You can feel the belief that North Carolina could beat Clemson in Death Valley.

Dabo Is Behind, but Not UNC Football

Sep 12, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney watches a field goal attempt during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How confident am I in that take? 90 percent— incredibly confident and almost sure it could happen.

I have watched Clemson football for a long time, and this is Dabo Swinney’s worst team since his first season as head coach of the program. It says a lot about how far arguably one of the best football programs in the country during the 2010s has fallen, and it shows just how stubborn and ignorant Swinney is about changing with the times in college football.

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidlines in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina has evolved, though it isn’t a true 1:1 comparison. They have the money to bring in big names if and when they become a successful program under Belichick, and the name alone will lure in bigger names.

It is shameful that the Tigers have never leveraged the transfer portal and NIL, given their past success and the presence of an iconic figure like Swinney to attract bigger names.

Stubbornness has brought us to today, when Clemson barely scraped through with a win over Georgia Southern after their 51-10 defeat to LSU in Baton Rouge. Having watched both teams closely, I feel content that the Tar Heels are either equal to or better than the Tigers.

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) reacts after making a first down in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why UNC Football Can Beat Clemson

North Carolina has the defensive front to give Clemson’s underwhelming offensive line problems, plus a secondary that could trick the mind of a true freshman quarterback such as Tait Reynolds. Their offense has explosive playmakers that can straine Clemson’s defensive backs and interior linemen that can generate movement at the line of scrimmage for dive, wham, or trap plays.

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive end Jaylen Harvey (11) celebrates with linebacker Peyton Seelmann (10) after making a sack in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clemson may also have to deal with the emerging Jelani Thurman , who is quickly rising as a top tight end in the country after two weeks and the Tar Heels' leading pass-catcher in yards.

Bill Belichick vs. Dabo Swinney part two could look very different from a season ago, when the Tigers annihilated the Tar Heels at Keenan Stadium. A 3-0 start and a victory in Death Valley could raise eyebrows ahead of North Carolina’s big-time matchup against Notre Dame.