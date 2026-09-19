Clemson Is Exposed; Time for UNC Football To Take Advantage

North Carolina Tar Heels football has a big opportunity in front of them on Saturday.

Starting the season 2-0, the Tar Heels have looked more impressive than Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers, once hailed as one of the country's premier programs. Now, they’re a shell of the greatness they used to be.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) celebrates with North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Viliami Moala (56) after scoring a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the last 15 games, the Tigers have shown the Tar Heels one thing: their program is exposed.

It is time for Bill Belichick and UNC Football to take advantage.

Why the Tigers Have Fallen So Far

Sep 12, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney watches a field goal attempt during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is ironic that North Carolina, a team that is consistently under the microscope for now-concluded investigations into its program, has a chance to expose another on the football field.

Am I saying the Tar Heels are this elite program in the making this season? Of course not; even if they beat both Clemson and Notre Dame in back-to-back weeks, they still have a long way to go before building a much more complete team from the bottom.

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet, why have the Tigers fallen so far over the years? The answer is simple for me: Swinney’s incredible stubbornness about the transfer portal and his legitimate efforts to build his team through it while maintaining some of the status quo of building from within.

Coach Swinney may read this article and go, “Man, little ole Clemson is still doubted.” But it is a shtick that's outgrown itself, because Swinney has turned his program into one where winning big games, ACC Championships, playoff games, and National Championships should be the standard.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates in front of the College Football National Championship trophy after the Tigers defeated Alabama 44-16 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Monday, Jan. 7. BART BOATWRIGHT/Greenville News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Swinney’s stubbornness led to the Tigers getting demolished by 41 points on primetime in Baton Rouge and just scraping by Georgia Southern a week ago. He never addressed the offensive line in the portal, nor the quarterback, and that has him where he is today: a Clemson team exposed and falling behind at times when North Carolina has a chance to move to 3-0 with a win.

The Time for UNC Football To Take Advantage Is Now

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels players, including quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) (center), together after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’m confident the Tar Heels are a better team, top to bottom, than Clemson. They have the pieces to make life difficult for Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen and his run defense, plus a defensive line that can put quarterback Tait Reynolds in unfamiliar and uncomfortable positions.

If North Carolina does take advantage here, Belichick earns another signature win as the program’s head coach, and they head back to Chapel Hill with a chance to have College GameDay come to town with two potentially 3-0 programs in the Tar Heels and No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the field before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clemson is on the verge of a complete unraveling, and their program is heading in the wrong direction. North Carolina, somehow, has a better upward trend, and they have a chance to keep it up on Saturday in Death Valley.