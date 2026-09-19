Clemson Is Exposed; Time for UNC Football To Take Advantage
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North Carolina Tar Heels football has a big opportunity in front of them on Saturday.
Starting the season 2-0, the Tar Heels have looked more impressive than Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers, once hailed as one of the country's premier programs. Now, they’re a shell of the greatness they used to be.
In the last 15 games, the Tigers have shown the Tar Heels one thing: their program is exposed.
It is time for Bill Belichick and UNC Football to take advantage.
Why the Tigers Have Fallen So Far
It is ironic that North Carolina, a team that is consistently under the microscope for now-concluded investigations into its program, has a chance to expose another on the football field.
Am I saying the Tar Heels are this elite program in the making this season? Of course not; even if they beat both Clemson and Notre Dame in back-to-back weeks, they still have a long way to go before building a much more complete team from the bottom.
Yet, why have the Tigers fallen so far over the years? The answer is simple for me: Swinney’s incredible stubbornness about the transfer portal and his legitimate efforts to build his team through it while maintaining some of the status quo of building from within.
Coach Swinney may read this article and go, “Man, little ole Clemson is still doubted.” But it is a shtick that's outgrown itself, because Swinney has turned his program into one where winning big games, ACC Championships, playoff games, and National Championships should be the standard.
Swinney’s stubbornness led to the Tigers getting demolished by 41 points on primetime in Baton Rouge and just scraping by Georgia Southern a week ago. He never addressed the offensive line in the portal, nor the quarterback, and that has him where he is today: a Clemson team exposed and falling behind at times when North Carolina has a chance to move to 3-0 with a win.
The Time for UNC Football To Take Advantage Is Now
I’m confident the Tar Heels are a better team, top to bottom, than Clemson. They have the pieces to make life difficult for Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen and his run defense, plus a defensive line that can put quarterback Tait Reynolds in unfamiliar and uncomfortable positions.
If North Carolina does take advantage here, Belichick earns another signature win as the program’s head coach, and they head back to Chapel Hill with a chance to have College GameDay come to town with two potentially 3-0 programs in the Tar Heels and No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Clemson is on the verge of a complete unraveling, and their program is heading in the wrong direction. North Carolina, somehow, has a better upward trend, and they have a chance to keep it up on Saturday in Death Valley.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft