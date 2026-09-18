How To Watch North Carolina's Week 3 Game vs. Clemson
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The North Carolina Tar Heels open conference play against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
It's a crucial game for both teams. Not only because it's an ACC contest, but also because both programs' rest-of-season trajectories are contingent on the result of this game. Here's how you can watch the pivotal matchup between two polarizing teams.
TV Details
Kickoff: 12 pm ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Announcers: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play); Louis Riddick (analyst); Stormy Buonantony (sidelines)
Radio Info - Tar Heels Sports Network
Local Radio: 97.9 The Hill
Announcer: Jones Angell
Series History Between UNC and Clemson
Clemson has dominated this matchup, going 41-19-1 against North Carolina, including three 30+ point outings in three of the last four contests. Last season, the Tigers dismantled the Tar Heels 38-10.
Both teams have undergone major changes this past offseason and look vastly different from last season. It's been surprising to see North Carolina entering this matchup as the favorite. A significant development we'll discuss in a second gives the Tar Heels an advantage heading into this game.
Storylines for Saturday's Game
The top storyline heading into this matchup is Clemson's quarterback situation. Christopher Vizzina suffered an elbow injury against Georgia Southern last weekend. Earlier this week, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound signal caller was listed as probable for Saturday's contest. However, Tait Reynolds will start for the Tigers this weekend. Reynolds is a true freshman and will make his first career start.
For the Tar Heels, several developments could affect the result of this contest. Pass rusher Melkart Abou Jaoude is listed as questionable due to a hand/arm injury that kept him out of last week's game against East Tennessee State.
Then, North Carolina's freshman wide receivers Keeyun Chapman and CJ Sadler were involved in an off-field incident, and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick resigned. On Tuesday night, Chapman was arrested on a misdemeanor gun charge, while Sadler was allegedly driving at least 60 mph in a 35 mph zone. Chapman has been suspended indefinitely, and Sadler has been ruled out for Saturday's contest.
Sadler's absence is obviously more detrimental, as Chapman has yet to play a single snap. North Carolina's passing attack will take a considerable hit without Sadler, who has emerged as a legitimate pass-catching option. The Tar Heels will need the other options in the wide receiver corps to step up with the 5-foot-9, 190-pound wideout out against Clemson.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.