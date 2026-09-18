How To Watch North Carolina's Week 3 Game vs. Clemson

The North Carolina Tar Heels open conference play against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

It's a crucial game for both teams. Not only because it's an ACC contest , but also because both programs' rest-of-season trajectories are contingent on the result of this game. Here's how you can watch the pivotal matchup between two polarizing teams.

TV Details

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) reacts against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: 12 pm ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Announcers: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play); Louis Riddick (analyst); Stormy Buonantony (sidelines)

Radio Info - Tar Heels Sports Network

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Local Radio: 97.9 The Hill

Announcer: Jones Angell

Series History Between UNC and Clemson

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney argues with the referee in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clemson has dominated this matchup, going 41-19-1 against North Carolina, including three 30+ point outings in three of the last four contests. Last season, the Tigers dismantled the Tar Heels 38-10.

Both teams have undergone major changes this past offseason and look vastly different from last season. It's been surprising to see North Carolina entering this matchup as the favorite. A significant development we'll discuss in a second gives the Tar Heels an advantage heading into this game.

Storylines for Saturday's Game

Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds (2) passes playing Georgia Southern University during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium Saturday, September 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The top storyline heading into this matchup is Clemson's quarterback situation . Christopher Vizzina suffered an elbow injury against Georgia Southern last weekend. Earlier this week, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound signal caller was listed as probable for Saturday's contest. However, Tait Reynolds will start for the Tigers this weekend. Reynolds is a true freshman and will make his first career start.

For the Tar Heels, several developments could affect the result of this contest. Pass rusher Melkart Abou Jaoude is listed as questionable due to a hand/arm injury that kept him out of last week's game against East Tennessee State.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver C.J. Sadler (14) makes a catch in the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then, North Carolina's freshman wide receivers Keeyun Chapman and CJ Sadler were involved in an off-field incident, and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick resigned. On Tuesday night, Chapman was arrested on a misdemeanor gun charge, while Sadler was allegedly driving at least 60 mph in a 35 mph zone. Chapman has been suspended indefinitely, and Sadler has been ruled out for Saturday's contest.

Sadler's absence is obviously more detrimental, as Chapman has yet to play a single snap. North Carolina's passing attack will take a considerable hit without Sadler, who has emerged as a legitimate pass-catching option. The Tar Heels will need the other options in the wide receiver corps to step up with the 5-foot-9, 190-pound wideout out against Clemson.