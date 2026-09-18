How UNC Football Can Exploit Clemson Run Defense

Another week, another (resolved) controversy for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

With the university’s investigation into the program now over, the team itself can refocus on football and its Week 3 road game against the Clemson Tigers. This is the ultimate “prove-it” game for head coach Bill Belichick as the Tar Heels travel to Memorial Stadium, a venue that has seen ample success over the last 10 to 12 years.

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’ve said it before, and I will say it again: North Carolina can beat Clemson in Death Valley. While this showdown has notable matchups, the Tar Heels must establish their run game against a legitimate Power Four opponent, unlike what happened in Dublin, where they managed roughly 90 total yards on the ground.

Why Clemson’s Interior Defensive Front Is Suspect

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables talks with cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) during the fourth quarter in Clemson, S.C., September 18, 2021. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is a great opportunity for offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino to establish the run efficiently and quickly. In their first two games of the season, the Tigers have allowed 165.5 rushing yards per game, an unacceptable mark by any standard of Clemson defensive football. However, Brent Venables has been long gone, and the results of his loss remain.

I’m a fan of Tigers sophomore defensive tackle Amare Adams, and I believe he can be a stout player for the program. However, this group keeps getting blown off the line of scrimmage no matter the level of the program they face. Both LSU and Georgia Southern, a Sun Belt Conference team, gave the Tigers issues at the point of attack, especially when it came to defending the run.

Clemson defensive lineman Amare Adams (95) during Tiger Walk before the annual Clemson Orange and White spring game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina, Saturday, March 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This issue won't be resolved overnight, and the early lack of success up front affects Clemson’s talented linebacker group led by star Sammy Brown. North Carolina can exploit this.

How North Carolina Exploits Clemson Run Defense

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Andrew Threatt (75) celebrates after the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The interior offensive line of North Carolina features veterans Christo Kelly and Aidan Banfield at center and right guard, respectively, while transfer Andrew Threatt has had success at left guard to start his FBS career. These three have flashed the ability to generate movement at the line of scrimmage, and Clemson gives them a favorable matchup to do so.

I’m going to use one name: Jaylen McGill, the sophomore running back who might be the Tar Heels' most talented. In games like this, especially against a trademark program like Clemson, you have to put your most talented players on the field. If that is the case, we should expect a breakout performance.

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) with the ball as ETSU Buccaneers linebacker Dre Delinois (33) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, the Tar Heels are capable of beating the Tigers. This is a measuring stick, and the former shows they have better players in these specific trenches; Belichick will earn another signature win as Notre Dame awaits next weekend.