UNC Coaching Change: How It Impacts Recruiting and Scheme
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The North Carolina Tar Heels officially introduced Michael Malone as the new head coach of the basketball program on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.
Firing Hubert Davis was an inevitable outcome after the Tar Heels coughed up a 19-point lead in the second half against the VCU Rams in the first round of the NCAA tournament. After missing out on Tommy Lloyd and Dusty May, North Carolina's brass had to act swiftly with the transfer portal opening on Tuesday, and to their credit, they hired the best candidate available.
With the arrival of Malone, who signed a six-year, $50 million contract, North Carolina's recruiting and scheme will both be impacted greatly. Here is a closer look at both aspects for the Tar Heels moving forward.
Recruiting and Transfer Portal
North Carolina has already landed Dylan Mingo (No. 9 overall recruit) and Maximo Adams (No. 21 overall recruit) in the 2026 class, as both incoming freshmen are expected to be pivotal pieces on the roster next season. On the other hand, the Tar Heels have experienced a surplus of potential departures, with Derek Dixon, Kyan Evans, Zayden High, and Jonathan Powell, among others, entering the portal.
However, the university will provide Malone with an insurmountable amount of financial resources to invest in the coaching staff and players who have expressed their desire to play elsewhere via the portal. Additionally, Malone should have a significant impact on players interested in developing and taking their game to the next level, while also offering the opportunity to win on the biggest stage.
North Carolina has been able to construct a roster based on image alone, and with the clear upgrade at head coach, that should only improve. The Tar Heels are in a great spot to potentially construct a championship-caliber roster in the coming days.
Schematics
During his time in Denver, Malone ran an offensive system predicated on player movement, which at times was orchestrated by the center, Nikola Jokic. While Jokic possesses a skill set that may not be present on the roster, Henri Veesaar, who has yet to declare for the draft, could be utilized in a similar fashion.
The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center's ability to stretch the floor, as he shot 42.6 percent from three-point range, would be maximized under Malone's tutelage. Additionally, retaining Derek Dixon should be the top priority, as the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard's game mirrors Jamal Murray. Dixon is another player who could be elevated with the 54-year-old head coach in the equation.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.