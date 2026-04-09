UNC Coaching Change: How It Impacts Recruiting and Scheme

The North Carolina Tar Heels officially introduced Michael Malone as the new head coach of the basketball program on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Firing Hubert Davis was an inevitable outcome after the Tar Heels coughed up a 19-point lead in the second half against the VCU Rams in the first round of the NCAA tournament. After missing out on Tommy Lloyd and Dusty May, North Carolina's brass had to act swiftly with the transfer portal opening on Tuesday, and to their credit, they hired the best candidate available.

Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With the arrival of Malone, who signed a six-year, $50 million contract , North Carolina's recruiting and scheme will both be impacted greatly. Here is a closer look at both aspects for the Tar Heels moving forward.

Recruiting and Transfer Portal

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

North Carolina has already landed Dylan Mingo (No. 9 overall recruit) and Maximo Adams (No. 21 overall recruit) in the 2026 class, as both incoming freshmen are expected to be pivotal pieces on the roster next season. On the other hand, the Tar Heels have experienced a surplus of potential departures, with Derek Dixon , Kyan Evans, Zayden High, and Jonathan Powell, among others, entering the portal.

However, the university will provide Malone with an insurmountable amount of financial resources to invest in the coaching staff and players who have expressed their desire to play elsewhere via the portal. Additionally, Malone should have a significant impact on players interested in developing and taking their game to the next level, while also offering the opportunity to win on the biggest stage.

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) brings the ball up court against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

North Carolina has been able to construct a roster based on image alone, and with the clear upgrade at head coach, that should only improve. The Tar Heels are in a great spot to potentially construct a championship-caliber roster in the coming days.

Schematics

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

During his time in Denver, Malone ran an offensive system predicated on player movement, which at times was orchestrated by the center, Nikola Jokic. While Jokic possesses a skill set that may not be present on the roster, Henri Veesaar, who has yet to declare for the draft, could be utilized in a similar fashion.

The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center's ability to stretch the floor, as he shot 42.6 percent from three-point range, would be maximized under Malone's tutelage. Additionally, retaining Derek Dixon should be the top priority, as the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard's game mirrors Jamal Murray. Dixon is another player who could be elevated with the 54-year-old head coach in the equation.