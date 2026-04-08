Who UNC Should Target if Derek Dixon Leaves
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The North Carolina Tar Heels have seen several key rotational players from last season's roster enter the transfer portal.
That includes freshman guard Derek Dixon, who formally announced his decision on Monday ahead of the portal opening on Tuesday.
- “This has been one of the best years of my life and has been a journey that I will always remember,” Dixon posted on social media. “I want to thank Coach [Hubert] Davis for believing in me and all my teammates for making this such a special season. Chapel Hill is a special place and I am truly grateful for the time I’ve spent here. To the fans and UNC community that have welcomed and supported me all year, I am eternally grateful."
- “With the transfer portal opening tomorrow, April 7th, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with the option to return to UNC," Dixon continued. "I want to thank everyone who has helped me get here, and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”
The good news is that Dixon left the door open to potentially re-signing with the Tar Heels. However, that is no guarantee, and in the event the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard signs elsewhere this offseason, here are a couple of options North Carolina should consider as a replacement.
Terrence Hill Jr.
The Tar Heels experienced firsthand how explosive and potent the 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard can be. Hill Jr. lit up North Carolina like a Christmas tree in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, totaling 34 points, five assists, and five rebounds while shooting 13-of-23 from the field, including 7-of-10 from three-point range.
Hill Jr. finished the season averaging 15.0 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from beyond the arc.
Alex Wilkins
Wilkins has a similar build to incoming freshman Dylan Mingo, but the Furman guard was efficient and operated as a play-making floor general during his freshman season. The 6-foot-5, 174-pound guard averaged 17.9 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from three-point range.
Against the Connecticut Huskies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Wilkins led the Paladins with 21 points, four assists, one rebound, and one steal while shooting 8-of-15 from the field, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc.
With North Carolina possibly losing Dixon and undoubtedly seeing Kyan Evans leave in the portal, incoming head coach Michael Malone needs to add another piece to the backcourt to pair with Mingo. Why not Wilkins?
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.