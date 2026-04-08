Who UNC Should Target if Derek Dixon Leaves

The North Carolina Tar Heels have seen several key rotational players from last season's roster enter the transfer portal.

That includes freshman guard Derek Dixon , who formally announced his decision on Monday ahead of the portal opening on Tuesday.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

“This has been one of the best years of my life and has been a journey that I will always remember,” Dixon posted on social media. “I want to thank Coach [Hubert] Davis for believing in me and all my teammates for making this such a special season. Chapel Hill is a special place and I am truly grateful for the time I’ve spent here. To the fans and UNC community that have welcomed and supported me all year, I am eternally grateful."

“With the transfer portal opening tomorrow, April 7th, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with the option to return to UNC," Dixon continued. "I want to thank everyone who has helped me get here, and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The good news is that Dixon left the door open to potentially re-signing with the Tar Heels. However, that is no guarantee, and in the event the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard signs elsewhere this offseason, here are a couple of options North Carolina should consider as a replacement.

Terrence Hill Jr.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr. (6) dribbles the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels experienced firsthand how explosive and potent the 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard can be. Hill Jr. lit up North Carolina like a Christmas tree in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, totaling 34 points, five assists, and five rebounds while shooting 13-of-23 from the field, including 7-of-10 from three-point range.

Hill Jr. finished the season averaging 15.0 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Alex Wilkins

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA;Furman Paladins guard Alex Wilkins (10) dribbles the ball past UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Wilkins has a similar build to incoming freshman Dylan Mingo , but the Furman guard was efficient and operated as a play-making floor general during his freshman season. The 6-foot-5, 174-pound guard averaged 17.9 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from three-point range.

Against the Connecticut Huskies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Wilkins led the Paladins with 21 points, four assists, one rebound, and one steal while shooting 8-of-15 from the field, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images