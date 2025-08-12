The Ultimate ACC Guide
Long story short, the ACC should be exciting with all of the storylines entering the 2025-26 college football season
Clemson, armed with Heisman hopeful Cade Klubnik and a deep roster on both sides of the ball, is back in the national championship hunt. In Chapel Hill, there was the unexpected arrival of legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick, who began his first college football job, tasked with steering a retooling North Carolina squad into contention.
Louisville, Miami, and SMU will all be strong contenders for the ACC title once again. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech is quietly building the kind of physical, balanced team that could crash the party.
Here is a brief but comprehensive preview of the 2025 ACC football season.
Top Dawg: Clemson
Clemson is coming off a 10-4 season, winning the ACC and returning to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2020. Heisman hopeful Cade Klubnik leads a loaded passing attack featuring Antonio Williams, who hauled in 75 passes for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.
He’s joined by Bryant Wesco (41 catches, 708 yards, five touchdowns) and T.J. Moore (45 catches, 651 yards, five touchdowns), forming a dynamic trio of proven playmakers. Adding to the firepower is FCS transfer Tristan Smith, who arrives from Southeast Missouri after posting 76 receptions for 939 yards in just 11 games..
Former WR Adam Randall and freshman Gideon Davidson headline the run game. The offensive line returns four starters, including Blake Miller. T.J. Parker and Peter Woods lead a dominant defensive front, with Sammy Brown and Wade Woodaz at linebacker. CB Aveion Terrell and S Ashton Hampton anchor the secondary.
Best Player: QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson
Klubnik is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy this season — and rightfully so. Last year, he completed 63.4% of his passes for 3,639 yards with 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He also ran for 463 yards and seven touchdowns.
Over his career, Klubnik has thrown for 7,180 yards with 57 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He enters his senior season ranked in the top five in Clemson history in nearly every major passing category, including passing touchdowns (fourth), passing yards (fourth), passing attempts (fourth) and completions (fifth). He also ranks fifth in career touchdown responsibility and sixth in total offense.
Dark Horse: Georgia Tech
For some reason, the Yellow Jackets scream dark horse. Georgia Tech is a physical team led by a coach who preaches it, in Brent Key who has done a nice job taking over a program that had been an afterthought in the post-Paul Johnson era.
For Georgia Tech, Haynes King returns at quarterback and they return one of the top running backs in the ACC with Jamal Haynes, who had 944 yards and six touchdowns last season.
In the receiving corps, Malik Rutherford returns after he caught a team-high 62 receptions for 702 yards and three touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets also brought in Eric Rivers through the transfer portal, who had 62 catches for 1,172 yards – averaging nearly 19 yards per catch – and hauled in 12 touchdowns.
Defensively, the Yellow Jackets return key defensive players in Kyle Eifford and cornerback Ahmari Harvey. Former FCS All-American edge rusher Brayden Manley, who had 9.5 sacks last season for Mercer last season.
The Great Unknown: North Carolina
North Carolina enters 2025 after a 6–7 season, returning just six starters and ushering in legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick for his first college job. His Hall of Fame résumé includes six Super Bowl titles and 31 postseason wins, but adapting to NIL, the transfer portal and conference realignment is uncharted territory.
The offense has experience up front, with three returning linemen and two veteran transfers, but lacks proven playmakers. QB Gio Lopez, a productive transfer, and veteran Max Johnson will compete for the starting role. WR Kobe Paysour is the only returning starter at the skill positions, while sophomore RB Davion Gause steps into big shoes.
Defensively, only two starters return, but an experienced front seven and a solid secondary could spell a bounce-back season for UNC under defensive coordinator Steve Belichick.
While the defense appears deeper, cohesion will be tested early, especially against a veteran TCU offense. The schedule is manageable, but results hinge on quarterback play and how quickly new pieces mesh. With Belichick at the helm, the Tar Heels have a wide range of outcomes — from a 10-win season to another year hovering around .500.
Bottom of the Barrel: Stanford
Stanford ranked near the bottom nationally last year, finishing 120th in total offense and 107th in total defense. Redshirt freshman QB Elijah Brown has promise as a former four-star recruit, but the Cardinal need to find a way to be more dimensional as they haven’t had a 500-yard rusher since 2020.
Running backs Micah Ford, Cole Tabb, and Chris Davis aim to end that drought. Tight end Sam Roush returns as the top pass catcher, while Wisconsin transfer CJ Williams could be the No. 1 target. Cornerback Collin Wright and safety Mitch Leigber headline a thin defense.
