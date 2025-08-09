How Has Bryce Baker Progressed Since Stepping On Campus?
Bryce Baker walked out to the center of the Roy Williams court inside the Dean E. Smith Center during the UNC men's basketball game against La Salle. In that moment, he met football Head Coach Bill Belichick, an eight-time Super Bowl champion, earned through his time as a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants and six as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The two shared the moment of Baker's decision to become a Tar Heel and play for the legendary coach.
Baker stepped onto the gridiron in Chapel Hill earlier this year during the spring, and has been alongside the likes of South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez, plus Max Johnson ,who started his career at LSU, then spent time at Texas A&M before making his way to becoming a Tar Heel.
What Does Freddie Kitchens Think About Bryce Baker?
When Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens walked toward the podium and concluded his opening statement, he was asked about the progress Baker made as well as the relationship he has with Gio Lopez and Bryce Baker.
"I think all those guys have a great relationship in that room," said Kitchens. "But Bryce is a young guy. He got here in January, and you know, he's continuing to work and get better on every aspect of his game. So I think nothing's changed from now, from January, he's continually to get getting better. And, Bryce continues to work. He's a hard worker. It's a hard-working room. And everything's kind of moving forward in the right direction."
The chances of Baker getting into the game are up in the air, considering the experience within the QB room. Both Lopez and Johnson seem to be the two frontrunners for the starting job, but Coach Belichick likes to put the entire battle in a more objective perspective.
"And then once you're sure it's player B, make it player B or player A, whoever it goes," said Belichick to the media on August 2. "So I think once we're confident that we know who has earned that spot, because that's what it'll be, it's not us picking them, it'll be that player earning it, then we'll decide on that."
Time is going to pass, and there are only 23 days until the season opener, and the 73-year-old head coach will have to make a decision at some point.
