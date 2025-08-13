Tom Brady Weighs In on Belichick’s College Coaching Challenge
North Carolina is one of the biggest unknowns in college football, let alone the ACC.
A huge factor in why the Tar Heels are the biggest unknown in college football is because of who is taking over: six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick. While Carolina will have 70 new players on its roster and will have to replace more than half of its production on both sides of the football, there is great intrigue in this program because of Belichick’s presence in Chapel Hill.
While many expect Belichick to have relative success at UNC, how he adapts to coaching college students rather than full-grown adults will be key. The Tar Heels brought in some key players through the transfer portal, including quarterback Gio Lopez (South Alabama) and two players who played for his son, defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, at Washington: linebacker Khmori House and cornerback Thaddeus Dixon.
While it will be interesting to see how college players respond to Belichick’s style, there is one person who knows what it is like to play under Belichick the best: Tom Brady, the former legendary quarterback for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
What Did Brady Say?
Brady, like his coach, is considered the GOAT at what he does and is a bona fide winner with seven Lombardi trophies to his name, six of which he won with Belichick and the Patriots. He spent most of his professional career playing for Belichick from 2000 to 2019, appearing in the Super Bowl nine times — winning six — and winning the AFC East division title 17 times during that span.
While you may have been distracted by his shirt featuring the famous anime series One Piece, Brady dropped some gems when he appeared as a guest on The Joel Klatt Show and explained what North Carolina players can expect in their first year under Belichick’s reign.
“What they’re going to get is the most prepared, the most hardworking coach that I’ve ever been around,” Brady said. “If you go to that school, you will be prepared to play at the next level. He’s going to teach you the right fundamentals, the right techniques. He’s going to have a high expectation for you, and you’re going to develop a lot.”
While Brady gave plenty of praise to his former coach, he was also curious how Belichick would adjust his approach to teaching players who were younger, less developed, and had less time at their disposal than professional athletes. However, he sounded excited to see his coach again, but at the college level.
Fans in Chapel Hill are excited, so excited that North Carolina’s gameday experience will be the ninth most expensive in the country as it will cost $267 for two fans to enjoy a game with all expenses included, which is two times the amount it was last season.
The excitement will continue to grow if the Tar Heels defeat TCU on Monday, Sept. 1 in front of 50,000 fans draped in Carolina Blue and the millions at home watching it on ESPN.
Make sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter). Also, go like our page on Facebook!