Extra Seasoning: Tar Heels’ Defense May Have Found Its Flavor
One of the biggest storylines as we enter Week 4 of the college football season has been the ongoing improvement of North Carolina's defense.
Yes, you read that right — the Tar Heels have played sound defense the last two weeks. Granted, it came against Charlotte and Richmond, but the numbers don’t lie.
Carolina has allowed an average of 235 total yards and 72.5 rushing yards per game. The defense has given up only nine points over its last two games and has not allowed a touchdown.
Against TCU in Week 1, Carolina allowed 258 rushing yards as the Horned Frogs averaged 7.4 yards per carry. Since then, the Tar Heels have tightened up, giving up just 124 yards on 48 rushing attempts over their last two games—an average of 2.6 yards per carry.
How the Defense Performed Last Time Out
In its 41-6 victory over Richmond, the defense only gave 199 yards of offense and forced three turnovers in the Richmond game last Saturday — two fumbles and an interception — highlighted by linebacker Mikai Gbayor’s scoop-and-score.
It's also the second consecutive game that UNC hasn't allowed a touchdown. The last time that happened was in 2012. The closest Richmond came to scoring a touchdown was when Richmond quarterback Kyle Wickersham was stuffed at the 1-yard line by defensive lineman D'Antre Robinson and linebacker Andrew Simpson.
North Carolina had 26 players record a tackle on defense and there were only two missed tackles on 83 attempts. The defense also had 32 stops (plays that result in failures for the offense).
Gbayor finished with six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. Defensive lineman Leroy Jackson, linebacker Khmori House and Simpson each recorded seven tackles to lead the defense. Defensive end Melkart Abou-Jaoude added two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Is This A Step in the Right Direction?
As promising as the last two defensive outings have been, nobody knows if this is a sign of things to come or just a flash in the pan.
As I mentioned before in an article last week, the game against UCF this week was the benchmark game to determine what the season will look like for North Carolina.
Similar to TCU, the Knights feature a dynamic offense ranked in the Top 25 nationally, averaging 491.0 yards per game. Quarterback Tayven Jackson has completed 29 of 45 passes (64.4%) for 471 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions through two games. As of Sept. 15, the Knights rank 41st nationally in passing offense (259.0 yards per game) and 13th in yards per completion (14.4).
The Knights have one of the best rushing attacks in college football, averaging 232.0 yards per game. Jaden Nixon (six carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns) and Myles Montgomery (29 carries for 114 yards, four catches for 103 yards) are one of the best rushing duos in the Big 12.
Because Carolina’s next game is against UCF, it will be a good indicator of just how good the Tar Heels could be defensively for the rest of the season. The Knights are the first Power 4 opponent North Carolina has played against since TCU on Sept. 1, and we all know how that turned out.
The good news, however, is that North Carolina’s defense is coming along quite nicely as everyone has established their roles and the chemistry between the defensive players has grown significantly between now and Week 1 of the season.
