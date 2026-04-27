UNC Defensive Back Marcus Allen Signs With Vikings

It was a disappointing weekend for the North Carolina Tar Heels' NFL prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Tar Heels had four players from last season's roster as potential selections in this year's draft, and each of them was expected to be Day 3 picks.

Obviously, that did not transpire, and instead, those individuals had to sign with various teams as undrafted free agents. Former North Carolina defensive back Marcus Allen possesses the physical traits to develop into a productive defensive player at the next level. However, he needs to refine several parts of his game if he wants that to materialize.

Allen's Scouting Report

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) attempts to catch a pass in the end zone as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Marcus Allen (29) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Long, linear press cornerback with the ability to weaponize his length to jam the release and challenge the throw," Zierlein stated. "How Allen gets to throws will be the question on the next level. He’s tight-hipped and clunky with lateral and vertical transitions. His make-up speed is average. He loses ground to shifty route-runners and vertical speed but is capable of swarming the catch-point when he’s in position."

"He consistently locates the football and plays with plus ball skills," Zierlein continued. "His run defense and tackling are deficiencies that could knock him out of consideration for some teams, though. Allen has Day 3 value as a press-and-match corner."

How Those Physical Traits Will Translate

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina defensive back Marcus Allen (DB02) speaks to members of the media at the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

It goes without saying that Allen's physical tools were not enough to persuade all 32 teams from using a draft pick on him, but the 6-foot-2, 187-pound cornerback has more than enough to succeed at the next level.

At the scouting combine at Lucas Oli Stadium in Indianapolis, Allen produced a solid outing, with a 4.51 40-yard dash, 39" vertical, and a 1.64 10-yard split. While those numbers do not automatically translate to production and effectiveness in the NFL , they are statistics that are valued by league executives.

Evaluating Allen's Fit in Minnesota

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Allen's ability to physically impose his will on wide receivers at the line of scrimmage is a perfect skill to have in defensive coordinator Brian Flores' scheme. The Vikings' defensive pedigree is heavily predicated on overwhelming opposing offenses by deploying blitzes and overmatching pass catchers at the snap.

Minnesota's defense has several moving parts, and if Allen can demonstrate his effectiveness in training camp, he can earn solid playing time in a defense littered with high-end talent. We may not see a ton of Allen early next season, but he can develop into a weapon in the latter half of the season.