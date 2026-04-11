How North Carolina Developed Its 2026 NFL Draft Class
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Last season, the North Carolina Tar Heels massively underwhelmed in Bill Belichick's first season as the head coach. In the 73-year-old head coach's inaugural campaign, North Carolina went 4-8 and finished 14th in the ACC.
While the Tar Heels were one of the most disappointing teams in 2025, they have multiple players expected to be selected at some point in the 2026 NFL Draft. In the upcoming draft, defensive backs Thaddeus Dixon and Marcus Allen are the most notable Tar Heels in this year's class. Here is a look at how North Carolina has developed its players who have entered the 2026 NFL Draft.
Belichick's Influence
Throughout Belichick's career, he has developed elite defensive players, and while that wasn't evident last season, his influence has extended to the coaching staff, with Steve Belichick as the defensive coordinator.
Dixon, who is projected as a Day 3 pick, spoke on Belichick's impact and how his ideologies and practices on the defensive side of the ball are more advanced than those typically seen in college.
- “Being around a dude like that, with so much football knowledge, who could coach all 22 positions on the field - it was really a blessing," Dixon said. "Coach Bill Belichick does a lot. He cares a lot about the game and about his players. I learned so much - stuff that can never be taken away from me, stuff I can take into the league.”
- “He runs his program like an NFL team," Dixon continued. "He treats us like men - not really as college athletes, but as grown men. He gives us the freedom to do what we need to do to take care of our business. Obviously, that freedom can be taken away at any time, but it's about being a professional each and every day - the way he goes about his days, with afternoon practices and meetings and stuff like that. It really sets us up to be in position for stuff like this.”
Increased Opportunities
With a slew of injuries to the secondary, including Dixon, who missed seven games last season, North Carolina was forced to deploy multiple defensive backs out of position. In turn, Dixon also filled several roles in the depleted secondary.
As for Allen, he proved to be a sticky defender in man-to-man coverage, which is monumental at the next level. Defenses have shifted to operating more often in zone defenses, but in key situations and pivotal moments, defensive coordinators lean on cornerbacks to lock down their assignments in blitz packages.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.