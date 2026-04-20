Three Best NFL Landing Spots For UNC's Thaddeus Dixon

While the North Carolina Tar Heels lacked elite talent for the 2026 NFL Draft this offseason, they are still likely to send former standouts to the league through a couple of draft selections around the third day of the process this upcoming weekend. One of those players is top UNC prospect and the Tar Heels' 2025 No. 1 cornerback, Thaddeus Dixon.

Dixon, a fifth-year senior, is an older prospect entering the league, but he brings good size, athleticism, and physicality that will be welcomed by teams at the next level. Let's look at three potential landing spots for the former North Carolina standout as he takes on a new chapter in his life.

Dallas Cowboys

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (DB08) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Cowboys will need defensive help at all three levels of the unit this offseason, while likely using their early draft picks to add future cornerstones to their defense. The depth of the defense will likely come in the later rounds, which allows Dallas an opportunity to add Dixon, who would be a perfect fit with the way they ask their cornerbacks to collide from hard-flat shells in Cover 2.

Dixon's adequate size and functional athleticism for the position will allow him to be a key depth player while providing ample special teams value.

New England Patriots

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (DB08) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Under the new defensive coordinator and play-caller, Zak Kuhr, the Patriots will likely continue to be a similar defense to what they did on the way to the Super Bowl, with a decent rate of Cover 2 and two-high shells. For Dixon, his special teams ability and connection to head coach Bill Belichick could help him land in New England on Day Three of the selection process.

What the Tar Heels' cornerback would provide is similar to what he would with Dallas, on top of being an adequate run defender who plays with discipline in run support.

Minnesota Vikings

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers receiver Joven Nicholas (5) loses the ball pressured by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (1) during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If there is one defensive coordinator who can get the very best from their players, it's the Vikings' Brian Flores, one of the best minds in his current capacity. Dixon, again, would likely contribute on special teams early in his career, but being in a heavy Cover 2 system under Flores, a former Belichick disciple, would work with the Tar Heels standout corner's strengths.

Dixon's experience playing under Belichick for the past three seasons has allowed him to get accustomed to NFL-like shells that could complicate what the quarterback is looking for and what he is attempting to attack. Using Dixon's physicality to his advantage would be working with his strengths, especially in Minnesota.