Ranking the Most NFL-Ready North Carolina Prospects

The North Carolina Tar Heels have multiple players in the 2026 NFL Draft, and while none of them are viewed as a first- or second-round pick, they can develop into solid players at the next level.

With that being said, here is how each player ranks from most to least NFL-ready.

1. CB, Thaddeus Dixon

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (1) of North Carolina practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back is the most pro-ready, as he can play multiple positions in the secondary, which draft analyst Lance Zierlein discussed in his pre-draft analysis.

"Dixon is a perimeter corner with the size and athleticism to work in multiple coverages," Zierlein said . "From press, he’s fairly sticky in the early stages and does a good job of anticipating breaks when playing off-man. However, he lacks top-end speed to stay connected to vertical threats as the route stretches out."

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers receiver Joven Nicholas (5) loses the ball pressured by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (1) during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Additionally, while speaking with the media following his pro day , Dixon discussed what teams have told him during his visits.

"A lot of teams like me as an outside press corner," Dixon said. "Some teams like me playing in a nickel in their scheme. So, it really just depends on the team, depends on the scheme, things like that."

2. CB, Marcus Allen

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) attempts to catch a pass in the end zone as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Marcus Allen (29) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Allen has the prototype to be an intriguing cornerback prospect , but if he is initially beat off the line of scrimmage, he does not possess the speed to make up lost ground. Zierlein elaborated on this point in his pre-draft evaluation of Allen.

"Long, linear press cornerback with the ability to weaponize his length to jam the release and challenge the throw," Zierlein stated . "How Allen gets to throws will be the question on the next level. He’s tight-hipped and clunky with lateral and vertical transitions. His make-up speed is average. He loses ground to shifty route-runners and vertical speed but is capable of swarming the catch-point when he’s in position."

3. G, Daniel King

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3, 328-pound offensive lineman is not the most inspiring draft prospect , and he could very well go undrafted. Most of his qualities are below average-average, making him a difficult player for teams to invest draft capital in.

At best, King is a late-round pick, but the guard is likely to sign as an undrafted free agent. His inability to keep pass rushers at bay is why he is third on this list. King could develop into a rotational offensive lineman, but that could take multiple years.