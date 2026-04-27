UNC Defensive Back Thaddeus Dixon Signs With Giants

The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone without any North Carolina Tar Heels being selected within the seven-round event.

However, four Tar Heels signed with their respective teams as undrafted free agents. That includes defensive back Thaddeus Dixon, who landed with the New York Giants.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers receiver Joven Nicholas (5) loses the ball pressured by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (1) during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Leading up to the draft, Dixon was viewed as a potential Day 3 pick, and according to NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein, the veteran cornerback could potentially develop into a solid starter at the next level.

Dixon's Scouting Report

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels cornerback Thaddeus Dixon (1) catches the football in the air over NC State Wolfpack linebacker AJ Richardson (15) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"Dixon is a perimeter corner with the size and athleticism to work in multiple coverages," Zierlein said. "From press, he’s fairly sticky in the early stages and does a good job of anticipating breaks when playing off-man. However, he lacks top-end speed to stay connected to vertical threats as the route stretches out."

"Dixon needs to protect his leverage more effectively and allow fewer opportunities for explosive plays over the top," Zierlein continued. "He does use his size and efficient burst for on-ball chances, though. He won’t stand out in any one area but is good enough in most to compete for a spot as a backup."

What Dixon Heard From Teams in Pre-Draft Process

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (1) of North Carolina practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

On North Carolina's pro day, Dixon spoke to reporters and revealed that he had spoken with multiple teams at the Senior Bowl and the scouting combine.

"I had a lot of good conversations, got to talk to a lot of scouts," Dixon said. "Same scouts I've been seeing since the Senior Bowl and down there in [Indianapolis] at the combine. So, a lot of familiar faces."

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (DB08) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Additionally, Dixon elaborated on how teams view his role in the NFL, as he demonstrated that he can operate in several roles.

"A lot of teams like me as an outside press corner," Dixon said. "Some teams like me playing in a nickel in their scheme. So, it really just depends on the team, depends on the scheme, things like that."

Dixon's Fit With Giants

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With John Harbaugh taking over as the head coach in the Big Apple, the Giants' expectations for next season have elevated.

New York's secondary has been a major issue for the defense over the last couple of seasons, which is why passing up on safety Caleb Downs with the No 10 pick was a bit perplexing. Dixon's versatility will be a key factor in his development and role with the Giants, and that diverse skill is why this is a great fit.