UNC Defensive Back Thaddeus Dixon Signs With Giants
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The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone without any North Carolina Tar Heels being selected within the seven-round event.
However, four Tar Heels signed with their respective teams as undrafted free agents. That includes defensive back Thaddeus Dixon, who landed with the New York Giants.
Leading up to the draft, Dixon was viewed as a potential Day 3 pick, and according to NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein, the veteran cornerback could potentially develop into a solid starter at the next level.
Dixon's Scouting Report
- "Dixon is a perimeter corner with the size and athleticism to work in multiple coverages," Zierlein said. "From press, he’s fairly sticky in the early stages and does a good job of anticipating breaks when playing off-man. However, he lacks top-end speed to stay connected to vertical threats as the route stretches out."
- "Dixon needs to protect his leverage more effectively and allow fewer opportunities for explosive plays over the top," Zierlein continued. "He does use his size and efficient burst for on-ball chances, though. He won’t stand out in any one area but is good enough in most to compete for a spot as a backup."
What Dixon Heard From Teams in Pre-Draft Process
On North Carolina's pro day, Dixon spoke to reporters and revealed that he had spoken with multiple teams at the Senior Bowl and the scouting combine.
- "I had a lot of good conversations, got to talk to a lot of scouts," Dixon said. "Same scouts I've been seeing since the Senior Bowl and down there in [Indianapolis] at the combine. So, a lot of familiar faces."
Additionally, Dixon elaborated on how teams view his role in the NFL, as he demonstrated that he can operate in several roles.
- "A lot of teams like me as an outside press corner," Dixon said. "Some teams like me playing in a nickel in their scheme. So, it really just depends on the team, depends on the scheme, things like that."
Dixon's Fit With Giants
With John Harbaugh taking over as the head coach in the Big Apple, the Giants' expectations for next season have elevated.
New York's secondary has been a major issue for the defense over the last couple of seasons, which is why passing up on safety Caleb Downs with the No 10 pick was a bit perplexing. Dixon's versatility will be a key factor in his development and role with the Giants, and that diverse skill is why this is a great fit.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.