Inside the Numbers Behind the Giants’ Improbable Comeback Win From 9–1 Deficit

Giants righthander Reiver Sanmartin entered San Francisco’s series finale against the Nationals on Wednesday in the eighth inning for mop-up duty. Or so he thought.

The Giants trailed Washington 9–1 heading into the bottom of the eighth and looked like they were about to slip even further into the giant hole they’ve dug themselves into in the NL standings with an astounding level of underperformance this season. But this game was not over.

Matt Chapman and Rafael Devers led off the eighth with back-to-back homers, and the Giants plated five runs that inning to make it a 9–6 game.

In the ninth, after the Nats scored a run to make it 10–6, Chapman doubled to bring home Luis Arraez, and rookie Bryce Eldridge took care of the rest. Eldridge, the No. 16 pick in the 2023 draft, clobbered lefty Mitchell Parker’s 80.1-mph slider 326 feet over the right-field wall at Oracle Park for a walk-off grand slam.

BRYCE ELDRIDGE WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM 😱 pic.twitter.com/g0CTA9cxg9 — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2026

What a comeback. What a moment. Here are five wild numbers from the Giants’ comeback:

17—Years since a team has completed such a comeback

The Giants are the first team to trail by eight or more runs through seven innings and come back and win since Cleveland did so against the Rays on May 25, 2009. Cleveland scored two runs in the eighth and seven runs in the ninth to come back and beat Tampa Bay, a rally capped off by Victor Martinez’s walk-off single.

According to Stathead, there have been just 12 such comebacks in MLB history, including one by the Giants when they were still in New York back in 1947.

99.9%—The Nationals’ win probability entering the eighth inning

Look at this chart:

ESPN’s win probability chart from the Giants’ 11–10 win over Washington. | ESPN

Per ESPN, over the last 20 seasons, teams were 1–3,090 when entering the eighth inning trailing by eight or more runs. That record is now 2–3,090.

33—The number of “ultimate” grand slams in MLB history

What’s an ultimate grand slam, you ask? It’s what every kid dreams about while playing wiffle ball in the backyard—a walk-off grand slam with his team trailing by three runs. Eldridge’s blast was the 33rd ultimate grand slam in MLB history since 1925, and the first since Giancarlo Stanton walked it off with a grand slam against the Pirates on Sept. 20, 2022—the same game that Aaron Judge tallied his 60th homer of the year.

Eldridge notched the second ultimate grand slam in Giants history, and the first since Bobby Thomson in 1952.

21 years, 233 days old—Bryce Eldridge’s age

Eldridge is the youngest player in MLB history to hit a walk-off grand slam. He just edged out Roberto Clemente, who hit a walk-off grand salami in the Pirates’ 9–8 win over the Cubs in 1956 at the age of 21 years and 342 days old.

7—Giants grand slams in their last 23 games

Not much has gone right for San Francisco in 2026. But the Giants have blasted seven grand slams in their last 23 games, becoming the first team to do so in a 23-game span since the 2006 Mets.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated