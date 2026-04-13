One Trait That Makes Each UNC Prospect Draftable

The North Carolina Tar Heels may not have developed a winning culture last season, finishing with a 4-8 record in Bill Belichick's first season as head coach of the football program.

However, the Tar Heels' coaching staff developed a few players into potential late-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Those prospects are defensive backs Thaddeus Dixon and Marcus Allen, and offensive lineman Daniel King. While each of these players is most likely a borderline rotational player at the next level, they each possess certain qualities that could be maximized in the right situation.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

With that being said, here is one trait each player can lean on that teams could gravitate towards during the upcoming draft.

Dixon: Versatility

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers receiver Joven Nicholas (5) loses the ball pressured by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (1) during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

For players who are not viewed as elite prospects, having the ability to operate at multiple positions is a trait that many teams value. In the NFL and football in general, injuries are an unfortunate variable that league executives and coaches take into account. For example, several players in this year's draft class have seen their stock drop because of injury concerns.

While this is not associated with Dixon, his adaptability is a quality that multiple teams will consider a reason to draft the 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive back. In fact, Dixon explained what scouts and general managers have told him during the pre-draft process following North Carolina's Pro Day .

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (1) of North Carolina practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

"A lot of teams like me as an outside press corner," Dixon said. "Some teams like me playing in a nickel in their scheme. So, it really just depends on the team, depends on the scheme, things like that."

Dixon may be drafted with a plan to line up at a specific position, but those plans can change, and the senior cornerback can shift positions without losing a step.

Allen: Length and Physicality

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) attempts to catch a pass in the end zone as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Marcus Allen (29) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Throughout his career at North Carolina, the 6-foot-2, 187-pound defensive back has had a knack for overpowering wide receivers at the line of scrimmage. His long arms allow him to knock receivers off their route path, and his hand quickness shrinks the catch radius for opposing wideouts.

If Allen can adjust his foot speed and improve his make-up speed, he could develop into a solid cornerback in the NFL.

King: Power

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3, 328-pound guard has clear limitations, but his power and ability to drive defensive linemen off their spots are something that gives King a better chance of being drafted.

King may depart as an undrafted free agent, but he should be signed relatively quickly if that ends up being the case.