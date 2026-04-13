One Trait That Makes Each UNC Prospect Draftable
In this story:
The North Carolina Tar Heels may not have developed a winning culture last season, finishing with a 4-8 record in Bill Belichick's first season as head coach of the football program.
However, the Tar Heels' coaching staff developed a few players into potential late-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Those prospects are defensive backs Thaddeus Dixon and Marcus Allen, and offensive lineman Daniel King. While each of these players is most likely a borderline rotational player at the next level, they each possess certain qualities that could be maximized in the right situation.
With that being said, here is one trait each player can lean on that teams could gravitate towards during the upcoming draft.
Dixon: Versatility
For players who are not viewed as elite prospects, having the ability to operate at multiple positions is a trait that many teams value. In the NFL and football in general, injuries are an unfortunate variable that league executives and coaches take into account. For example, several players in this year's draft class have seen their stock drop because of injury concerns.
While this is not associated with Dixon, his adaptability is a quality that multiple teams will consider a reason to draft the 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive back. In fact, Dixon explained what scouts and general managers have told him during the pre-draft process following North Carolina's Pro Day.
- "A lot of teams like me as an outside press corner," Dixon said. "Some teams like me playing in a nickel in their scheme. So, it really just depends on the team, depends on the scheme, things like that."
Dixon may be drafted with a plan to line up at a specific position, but those plans can change, and the senior cornerback can shift positions without losing a step.
Allen: Length and Physicality
Throughout his career at North Carolina, the 6-foot-2, 187-pound defensive back has had a knack for overpowering wide receivers at the line of scrimmage. His long arms allow him to knock receivers off their route path, and his hand quickness shrinks the catch radius for opposing wideouts.
If Allen can adjust his foot speed and improve his make-up speed, he could develop into a solid cornerback in the NFL.
King: Power
The 6-foot-3, 328-pound guard has clear limitations, but his power and ability to drive defensive linemen off their spots are something that gives King a better chance of being drafted.
King may depart as an undrafted free agent, but he should be signed relatively quickly if that ends up being the case.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.