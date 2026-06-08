3 UNC Football 2026 Transfers Who Could Surprise Fans
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The North Carolina Tar Heels are a team filled with uncertainty, yet a wave of hope for bowl season in 2026. Following a disappointing year, second-year head coach Bill Belichick is looking to turn the program around before his seat gets scorching hot. Once more, the transfer portal became Belichick's best friend this offseason.
With roughly 20 new transfers and a litany of true freshmen, the Tar Heels have around 50 new players on their roster, furthering the instability for 2026. However, Belichick's portal approach could be beneficial in the long run, especially if he can get a few surprises from the program this season. Having that in mind, let's list three transfers who could be risers in the program this fall.
Kaleb Jackson, Running Back — Former Team: LSU
Formerly a Top-10 running back recruit, Jackson enters the 2026 season likely having to fight for playing time with true sophomore Demon June and fellow redshirt junior Benjamin Hall, who are the projected top-two ball carriers for offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino heading into the regular season opener against TCU.
Jackson has an excellent, compact frame, with physicality and power in the lower half to churn his legs for extra yardage, and flashes of balance after contact. Injuries at running back happen all the time, and Jackson could be called upon to fill the void when asked. The talent is there to be a productive running back in Petrino's offense.
Rowan Byrne, Offensive Lineman — Former Team: Clemson
Byrne joins the Tar Heels after spending a season in Death Valley. This is a talented offensive lineman from New York who was likely to be stuck on the depth chart at Clemson with its veteran presence in the interior, whereas at Chapel Hill, Byrne will get an opportunity to compete for a starting job as soon as this fall, with the possibility of being a long-term starter at the program. If called upon, Byrne has the movement skills he flashed in high school to provide ample depth up front.
Tarvorise Brown, Defensive Tackle — Former Team: Florida
A former JUCO standout, Brown didn't get as much playing time as he had hoped for in Gainesville with the Gators. The 6-foot-7, 296-pound defensive tackle will have an opportunity with the Tar Heels to get involved in the interior defensive line rotation, and no doubt he'll have a role thanks to his size and long arms. Despite Leroy Jackson and Isaiah Johnson being the presumptive starters, Brown could surprise as a potential pass-rushing subpackage lineman on third or passing downs.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft