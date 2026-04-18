UNC's Abou-Jaoude Ready To Take Next Step With Leadership

The North Carolina Tar Heels were massively disappointing last season, compiling a 4-8 record and failing to meet bowl eligibility in Bill Belichick's first year as head coach.

However, the Tar Heels had several standout players , including pass rusher Melkart Abou-Jaoude, who recorded 10.5 sacks and 47 total tackles last season. While speaking with the media earlier this offseason, the senior edge rusher discussed what his goals are next season.

Abou-Jaoude's Thoughts

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9) rushes against Charlotte 49ers offensive lineman Mason Bowers (57) during the first quarter at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive lineman began by showing his appreciation for North Carolina, which signed him from the transfer portal last offseason.

“I’ve got a lot of love for UNC, the opportunity they gave me last year, and I’ve got a lot of love for my teammates,” Abou-Jaoude said. “I just wanted to come back and be a part of this year and help the program get to where we need to be.”

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9) sacks Richmond Spiders quarterback Kyle Wickersham (16) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With Belichick in his first season as the head coach, there were several newcomers and moving parts, including the former Delaware pass rusher. On the other hand, Abou-Jaoude has plenty of experience, which he will maximize next season, according to the 73-year-old head coach.

“Being an older guy and a returning guy… he’s trying to take that next step,” Belichick said last week during his press conference. “Just continuing to be more comfortable in the defense, and help the guys that are in his room and everybody on the defense.”

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference ahead of the Tar Heels' first spring practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a returning senior, Abou-Jaoude is taking it upon himself to lead the younger players on the roster, as North Carolina is striving to bounce back from a tumultuous 2025 campaign.

“The leaders stepped up to show the young guys what to do, how to do it, and how to carry themselves on a daily basis,” Abou-Jaoude said. “I mean, the young guys are ball players, too, so they can step up. They can make some plays as well, and I’m looking forward to that.”

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

This upcoming season is filled with pressure, as Belichick could be on the hot seat with another underwhelming campaign. The Tar Heels finished 14th in the ACC, but with an impressive recruitment class and incoming transfers on both sides of the ball, they could establish themselves as a competitive team in 2026.

As it has been mentioned, Abou-Jaoude's presence is monumental for North Carolina's optimistic mindset heading during this portion of the offseason. Don't be surprised if the Tar Heels see major improvements next season.