Where UNC Should Rank in ACC Preseason Rankings

The North Carolina Tar Heels are entering a new era with Michael Malone taking over as head coach in Chapel Hill.

There was certainly promise for the Tar Heels' 2025 season before Caleb Wilson's midseason injury, which culminated in a season-ending injury days before the ACC Tournament. North Carolina crawled to a fourth-place finish in the conference before losing its first game of the ACC and NCAA tournaments. Earlier this week, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein released his ACC Power Rankings. Here is where he had the Tar Heels placed.

North Carolina Ranked Fifth in ACC

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Rothstein, the Tar Heels slot in behind, in order, Duke, Virginia, Louisville, and Miami. If North Carolina finished in this spot at the end of the season, it would be a disappointment for the program, as it would mean the Tar Heels missing out on a double-bye in the conference tournament.

Is This Ranking Too Low?

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) goes to the basket against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the offseason, I've explained that North Carolina has been underrated , and this is another example of that. The first three teams in these rankings make sense. However, I would have Louisville above Virginia, but Miami shouldn't be ranked above North Carolina.

I know that retention and cohesion are important factors when assessing a team's standing in its respective conference. However, I would argue that the Tar Heels' roster is much better balanced than last season. Now, other programs in the ACC have also made vast improvements, but Malone and his staff have assembled a roster that is the complete opposite of last season.

In 2025, the Tar Heels were built around their frontcourt, resulting in a limited and pedestrian backcourt, struggling with efficiency and three-point shooting. With Malone taking over, the 54-year-old head coach emphasized the backcourt, signing Terrence Brown, Neoklis Avdalas, and Matt Able in the transfer portal.

If you look over the last several years, teams that have competed for a national championship have possessed formidable backcourts. Elite guard play capable of generating offense is what has produced more sustained success. Additionally, coaching needs to be considered in these exercises, and North Carolina upgraded by moving on from Hubert Davis and hiring Malone .

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, North Carolina should be listed at No. 4 in the ACC preseason power rankings. I will bet that the talent and upgraded coaching staff will lead to more success in 2026. If North Carolina finished fourth in the ACC last season, it can certainly replicate that level of success this season.