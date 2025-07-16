Tar Heels Make Incredible Draft Accomplishment
College athletes aim for the goal of playing at the next level, but the journey to get there is not always the easiest — it may never be, for that matter. But some start their careers at a young age, while some start there's a little bit later.
Take a look at former Tar Heel Coby White, who left after one season in Chapel Hill playing for Roy Williams. And then look at another former Tar Heel Cam Johnson, who played for five years in college but has made an impact during his time in the NBA playing for the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets (and will be a part of the Denver Nuggets next season after getting traded).
Point being, regardless of the sport, reaching pro status does not happen for everyone.
However, three UNC athletes placed their names in their respective sport's draft — taking a chance and betting on themselves that they will end up getting selected.
Drake Powell, a freshman of the men's basketball team from this past season, Luke Stevenson of the baseball team coming off his sophomore year, and Omarion Hampton of the football team finished his junior year at North Carolina.
Not just one, or two, but all of three were picked in the first round of the NBA, MLB, and NFL Drafts, respectively.
Here is where each player landed in their draft:
Hampton - selected by the San Diego Chargers witk the No. 22 pick
Powell - selected by Atlanta Hawks with the No. 22 pick (traded to the Brooklyn Nets)
Stevenson - selected by the Seattle Mariners with the No. 35
North Carolina goes three for three in the "major sports" drafts, being one of three schools to fit the same category. Arizona and Michigan are the other two schools on that list.
If anything, this makes Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham look good, as the head of athletics he ought to be proud of seeing the players underneath his leadership take that next step in their career.
Mack Brown, Hubert Davis, and Scott Forbes should receive credit as well — guiding these players to prepared for whatever is ahead of them.
This kind of occurence does not happen often, so we will see how long it takes before another set of Tar Heels from three different sports get selected in the first round. It may take five years or it may take 10 ... that's the kind of significance involved.
