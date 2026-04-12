Prolific-Scoring Transfer Has UNC on His Radar

It has been a whirlwind of an offseason for the North Carolina Tar Heels, but considering the level of uncertainty surrounding the program over the last couple of weeks, it appears that they finally have their feet under them.

Hiring Michael Malone not only should be an upgrade at the head coach position, but it should also provide stability, while adding more intrigue for players in the transfer portal. That appears to be the case, as Utah transfer Terrence Brown has North Carolina on his list of schools that he is considering, according to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman.

Utah transfer Terrence Brown is considering the following schools, a source close to the situation told @TheFieldOf68.



North Carolina, USC, Kansas, Kentucky, Oregon and Ole Miss.



The 6-3 junior guard averaged 19.9 points and 3.8 assists this past season for the Utes. He… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 10, 2026

Brown's Background

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Prior to last season, the junior guard spent his first two years at FDU, averaging 20.6 points in his sophomore campaign before transferring to Utah last offseason. In 2025, Brown averaged 19.9 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 45.3 percent from the field, including 32.7 percent from three-point range.

While his shooting efficiency is nothing worth writing home about, Brown is capable of scoring in bunches, and with Dylan Mingo in the backcourt, the Tar Heels would have an elite guard tandem.

What This Means for North Carolina

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Malone and the Tar Heels ' brass pursuing Brown is a sign that Derek Dixon may not be returning to Chapel Hill in 2026. If Brown lands with North Carolina, there is little reason to believe that he would be signing on to come off the bench. Dixon should be a top priority for the Tar Heels this offseason, but Malone and his staff are telling us that they will not wait for Dixon if it means missing out on top transfers.

This is also indicative that North Carolina is going to be aggressive and pour out as much money as possible to build a championship-caliber roster for Malone. The Tar Heels have been deprived of winning on the biggest stage over the last five years, and they need to make a statement next season.

Level of Competition to Land Brown

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self looks on in the first half against the St. John's Red Storm during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When evaluating the list of programs that Brown is taking into consideration, the Tar Heels should feel relatively confident that they can land the star guard. Kansas and Kentucky are the obvious competitors that stand out, and the Wildcats have lost two guards - Denzel Aberdeen and Collin Chandler - in as many days.

That paves a clear role for Brown, but North Carolina, with Malone in the fold, should be more attractive for Brown. USC, Oregon, and Ole Miss will make lucrative offers, but the Tar Heels can offer much more money and a better opportunity to compete for a national title. Kansas should be viewed as the biggest threat, but North Carolina's brass should feel good about its chances.