UNC Five-Star Recruits To Remain Committed Despite Coaching Change

One of UNC’s top men’s basketball recruits has shown his excitement to be coached by Michael Malone this upcoming season, despite being recruited by his predecessor.

The five-star recruit Maximo Adams was courted by Hubert Davis to come to Chapel Hill. However, Davis was fired last month after back to back first round exits in the NCAA Tournament. After a weeks-long search for a new head coach, they settled on former NBA champion Michael Malone to lead the Tar Heels.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Usually, it’s not uncommon to see incoming recruits change their commitment in the wake of a coaching change. However, Adams isn’t changing his tune, telling ESPN, that he is all in on the Tar Heels , and is looking forward to being coached by Malone.

Adams’ Thoughts

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to pass while guarded by Indio's Jerry Perkins (1) during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

“I’ve always wanted to play for the Tar Heels. It was my dream school growing up, and I’m excited to be coached by Coach Malone,” Adams said.

Adams’ Offers

Adams has plenty of other offers that he could in theory have chosen instead of opting to remain at UNC. The 6-foot-7 forward had offers from USC, Kansas, Michigan State, Kentucky, Texas, Alabama, and Duke, among many other power conference schools.

Indio's Daven Thomas (15) takes a shot around Serra's Maximo Adams (25) during the third quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Adams, along with Dylan Mingo — if he remains committed — are two of UNC’s most promising future prospects for 2026-27 and beyond. So far, Adams is all in, and UNC will hope for the best with Mingo. The incoming freshmen of the Tar Heels will have some big shoes to fill from this past season.

Caleb Wilson made his mark as one of the best freshmen in UNC history this past season, leading the team in basically every major category, and being selected as an All-American. Wilson will have his jersey hung in the rafters of the Dean E. Smith Center for his efforts this season.

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to pass while covered by Indio's Jerry Perkins (1) during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

With Wilson likely departing for the NBA Draft, Adams will look to make a similar impact. While not every player can be as great as Caleb Wilson, Adams combination of size and skill make him an awfully impressive player, and one that should see the court right away in his rookie season.

Malone and the Tar Heels will now look to retain all of UNC’s other incoming freshmen prospects such as Mingo, as well as make quality additions in the transfer portal. There will be immense pressure on Malone to bring UNC to success right away, but Malone has proven himself as a winner at the highest level, which should only be beneficial to his tenure at UNC.