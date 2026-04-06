UNC's 2027 National Championship Odds After Reported Mike Malone Hire
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North Carolina's search for its next head coach is over. The Tar Heels reportedly have brought in former NBA head coach Michael Malone to lead their program forward.
Malone most recently served as the Denver Nuggets' head coach from 2015-2025, including leading them to an NBA Championship in 2023. He's not completely unfamiliar with the college ranks, serving as an assistant coach at Oakland, Providence, and Manhattan in the 90s before moving to the NBA ranks in 2001.
Malone will replace Hubert Davis, who had back-to-back disappointing seasons as head coach of the Tar Heels. Davis took over from longtime legendary head coach Roy Williams at the start of the 2021-22 season. He began his run with UNC with an NCAA Tournament runner-up finish in 2022, but after that, UNC failed to make the NCAA Tournament in 2023, lost in the Sweet 16 in 2023, and then lost in the Round of 64 in both 2025 and 2026.
Since the hiring, we have seen some positive movement for UNC's National Championship odds next season. Let's take a look.
UNC 2027 National Championship Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Duke +800
- Michigan +1200
- Florida +1400
- Arizona +1500
- Michigan State +1600
- Kansas +1600
- Illinois +1800
- Houston +1800
- Arkansas +1800
- UConn +2000
- Texas Tech +2200
- Alabama +2200
- UNC +2500
After the news of the hiring, UNC moved to +2500 to win next year's National Championship. That's good for the 13th-best odds in the country and an implied probability of 3.85%.
The Tar Heels last won the National Championship in the 2016-2017 season.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets