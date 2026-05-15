Bobby Petrino Believes This UNC Position Group Can Be Elite
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The North Carolina Tar Heels desperately need to bounce back in 2026, as they underwhelmed with a 4-8 record in Bill Belichick's first season in Chapel Hill.
That led to the 73-year-old head coach making multiple staff changes, including at offensive coordinator. Belichick fired play-caller Freddie Kitchens shortly after the 2025 season, replacing him with Arkansas interim head coach Bobby Petrino. It was not the most inspiring move, but nonetheless, Petrino needs to elevate this offense to a competent level next season.
Last season, the tight end position was essentially invisible for the Tar Heels, as that group - four players - compiled 226 yards and two touchdowns. That was just the tip of the iceberg of North Carolina's offensive issues in 2025. That said, Petrino, who appeared on a local podcast last week, highlighted the tight ends, noting this unit could be the strength of the offense next season.
Petrino's Thoughts
- “Our tight end group had a very, very good spring,” Petrino said. “They’re big, they’re athletic, they can run and catch and block the line of scrimmage. A lot of new guys there that weren’t here before, but they had a very, very good spring, and gave us some really good weapons.”
North Carolina's brass added several reinforcements to the tight end room this offseason, and they have caught the 65-year-old offensive coordinator's attention during spring practices. Petrino highlighted each player and what they will provide for the Tar Heels' offense moving forward.
- “Jelani [Thurman] did a real nice job, [Jordan] Washington is a really good player and can do a lot of different things for us,” Petrino explained. “Jaxxon [Warren] did a nice job of coming in, and then they can do different things."
The assortment of talent distributed in that room will also allow Petrino to deploy several formations, including 12-personnel and 13-personnel, which is something that Belichick would love to see materialize.
- “We can line up in two tight end formations with them, we can split out with them," Petrino said. "So, their ability to do multiple things helps you be able to balance the field for what the defense is going to put out there to try to defend you.”
Thoughts and Takeaways
North Carolina's passing production last season was heavily predicated on wide receiver Jordan Shipp beating one-on-one coverage. Gio Lopez struggled mightily to string passes together, and without a complementary group of pass-catching options, that task felt virtually impossible at times.
Shipp should have more of a supporting group, and with Travis Burgess potentially taking over as the starting quarterback as a true freshman, the Tar Heels need everyone to step up. The tight end that many should keep tabs on is Warren, who transferred from Colorado State earlier this offseason.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.