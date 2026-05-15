Bobby Petrino Believes This UNC Position Group Can Be Elite

The North Carolina Tar Heels desperately need to bounce back in 2026, as they underwhelmed with a 4-8 record in Bill Belichick's first season in Chapel Hill.

That led to the 73-year-old head coach making multiple staff changes, including at offensive coordinator. Belichick fired play-caller Freddie Kitchens shortly after the 2025 season, replacing him with Arkansas interim head coach Bobby Petrino. It was not the most inspiring move, but nonetheless, Petrino needs to elevate this offense to a competent level next season.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Last season, the tight end position was essentially invisible for the Tar Heels, as that group - four players - compiled 226 yards and two touchdowns. That was just the tip of the iceberg of North Carolina's offensive issues in 2025. That said, Petrino, who appeared on a local podcast last week, highlighted the tight ends, noting this unit could be the strength of the offense next season.

Petrino's Thoughts

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

“Our tight end group had a very, very good spring,” Petrino said. “They’re big, they’re athletic, they can run and catch and block the line of scrimmage. A lot of new guys there that weren’t here before, but they had a very, very good spring, and gave us some really good weapons.”

North Carolina's brass added several reinforcements to the tight end room this offseason, and they have caught the 65-year-old offensive coordinator's attention during spring practices. Petrino highlighted each player and what they will provide for the Tar Heels' offense moving forward.

Sep 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Jordan Washington (84) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

“Jelani [Thurman] did a real nice job, [Jordan] Washington is a really good player and can do a lot of different things for us,” Petrino explained. “Jaxxon [Warren] did a nice job of coming in, and then they can do different things."

The assortment of talent distributed in that room will also allow Petrino to deploy several formations, including 12-personnel and 13-personnel, which is something that Belichick would love to see materialize.

Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado State Rams tight end Jaxxon Warren (19) catches a pass against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

“We can line up in two tight end formations with them, we can split out with them," Petrino said. "So, their ability to do multiple things helps you be able to balance the field for what the defense is going to put out there to try to defend you.”

Thoughts and Takeaways

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes a catch in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina's passing production last season was heavily predicated on wide receiver Jordan Shipp beating one-on-one coverage. Gio Lopez struggled mightily to string passes together, and without a complementary group of pass-catching options, that task felt virtually impossible at times.

Shipp should have more of a supporting group, and with Travis Burgess potentially taking over as the starting quarterback as a true freshman, the Tar Heels need everyone to step up. The tight end that many should keep tabs on is Warren, who transferred from Colorado State earlier this offseason.