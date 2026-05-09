UNC Football Ranked Low in ACC Preseason Rankings

It is universally acknowledged that the North Carolina Tar Heels failed to meet expectations in Bill Belichick's first season in Chapel Hill, compiling a 4-8 record and finishing 13th in the ACC.

With a full year under his belt and an entire offseason to construct a roster reflective of his values and priorities, Belichick, in addition to general manager Michael Lombardi, has done a better job than this time last summer. Despite roster improvements, the Tar Heels are still viewed as one of the worst teams in the conference.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, ESPN ranked every team in the Power 4 conferences, splitting each program by conference. Based on what is known, North Carolina was ranked 15th in the ACC. Here are a couple of reasons why ESPN feels this way.

Ambiguous Quarterback Situation

Oct 18, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) warms up before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

While North Carolina's brass assembled one of the top 2026 classes in the country, the 73-year-old head coach's inability to keep pace with the times remains a problem. The Tar Heels’ recruitment class may have been inspiring, but their additions to the quarterback room and coaching staff were not.

Travis Burgess , a 4-star quarterback 2026 recruit, is a piece of the puzzle that could unlock North Carolina's offense if he wins the starting job, but in the scenario where he is not ready to be the Week 1 starter, the Tar Heels have not put themselves in a competitive situation if they have to go with one of the alternative options.

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

In addition to landing Burgess, Belichick and his staff acquired Billy Edwards Jr., Taron Dickens, and Miles O'Neill, who will also join Au'Tori Newkirk in the quarterback room. Burgess needs to earn the starting job for North Carolina to be considered a competent team in 2026 because the other options are simply not good enough.

Questionable Offensive Coordinator Hire

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Hiring Bobby Petrino was such a sideways move by Belichick. It also proves that the longtime NFL head coach lacks awareness and is falling behind the times. The Tar Heels' offense was mundane and ineffective last season, and Belichick thinks Petrino’s play-calling will change those fates.

Petrino was the interim head coach at Arkansas for the final seven games of the season, which were all losses for the Razorbacks. Instead of taking a big swing in what could be a make-or-break season for Belichick's tenure in Chapel Hill, the veteran head coach took a perplexing, dull route and hired another aging coach who has not produced success in recent memory. North Carolina's infrastructure is why it finds itself so low on the preseason conference rankings totem pole.