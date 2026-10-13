Evaluating Where UNC’s Offense Could Have Been Better in Week 6

Saturday's win was a huge result for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who were desperate for a win after losing two consecutive games.

That said, the offense was underwhelming for large stretches of the game. While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference , head coach Bill Belichick covered multiple topics, including the offense's performance. Here are areas where North Carolina could have been better in Week 6.

Producing Explosive Plays

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Shamar Easter (84) and quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) celebrate a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“There are a lot of opportunities out there. We could have had a few more," Belichick said. "That’s the way [Pittsburgh] plays. They play aggressively. They try to hit for a loss, knock it behind the sticks, and then they’re vulnerable. If you can execute things well, then you get a chance for an explosive play. I thought our team speed showed up a couple times. We were able to turn shorter plays into longer plays.”

Generating explosive plays has felt impossible for North Carolina this season. That lack of success in this department falls on Billy Edwards Jr. , who has struggled to connect on deep passes. The Tar Heels had a slight uptick in explosive plays, most notably a 49-yard pass to Jordan Shipp and Shamar Easter's 75-yard touchdown . However, as Belichick said, North Carolina missed several other opportunities.

Edwards Jr. Interceptions

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes against pressure from Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Jaeden Moore (8) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We wanted to get that number down to zero, and as we talked about, it’s not just the quarterback; it’s the entire execution of the offense, so we all need to do just a better job on that," Belichick said. "We can’t win consistently if we turn the ball over.”

For the second consecutive game, Edwards Jr. threw two interceptions. It didn't cost the Tar Heels on Saturday, but if Mason Heintschel was healthy, those blunders could have. The veteran quarterback was fortunate Pittsburgh was forced to start Holden Geriner. The fifth-year signal caller failed to capitalize when Edwards Jr. provided the Panthers opportunities on the plus side of the field.

Run the Ball More Efficiently

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Belichick wasn't asked about this feature of the offense, but the rushing attack was once again non-existent. This is the second straight game the backfield has failed to make an impact. Notre Dame and Pittsburgh are two of the best run defenses in the country. That said, the running backs combining for 36 yards on 19 carries is unacceptable.

The tight end position has been one of the highlights for the Tar Heels this season, but their production is somewhat contingent on the rushing attack. When North Carolina can run the ball effectively, it opens up play-action and screen passes, where we have seen Jelani Thurman shine. Without a supportable run game, the Tar Heels' offense becomes one-dimensional, which is problematic with Edwards Jr. at quarterback.