UNC Red Zone Report: Why Drives Succeeded, How To Adjust

The North Carolina Tar Heels returned to the win column, defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers 21-17 on Saturday.

Considering how the first half played out, it's impressive that the Tar Heels stayed the course and pulled out the win on Saturday. During that time, North Carolina only ran 16 offensive plays, preventing it from establishing any rhythm. With that in mind, here's what contributed to the Tar Heels' success and struggles in the red zone.

Little Success in the First Half

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker DeMarco Ward (7) sacks North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned, North Carolina's offense never had a chance to orchestrate constructive drives in the first half. The Tar Heels were dominated in time of possession during this span, having the ball for just a little over seven minutes. Excluding the final opportunity right before halftime, North Carolina managed three drives.

The Tar Heels struggled on the first two drives but came to life on the third, as Billy Edwards Jr. led the offense on a five-play, 75-yard scoring drive. The bulk of that drive came on a 49-yard connection with Jordan Shipp. The drive concluded with a seven-yard touchdown reception from Jelani Thurman. It was a creative play design by offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who had Thurman sneak down the seam, wide open.

Before that drive, Edwards Jr. had completed 4-of-5 passes for 27 yards. The veteran quarterback was hesitant to push the ball downfield, and the receivers struggled to create separation. Those offensive lulls happen too often, and if the Tar Heels were facing a legitimate starting quarterback on Saturday, they likely would have lost. Nevertheless, this offense struggled the most in the opening 30 minutes.

What Contributed to UNC's Success

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (0) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We covered the scoring drive late in the first half, with Shipp's explosive play. At the start of the second half, both quarterbacks traded turnovers, failing to capitalize on the extra possessions.

That flipped late in the third quarter when North Carolina maneuvered down the field on a 10-play, 51-yard drive. Nothing special happened in that sequence, but after throwing two interceptions, Edwards Jr. played it safe and took what the defense gave him. The Wisconsin transfer connected with Shipp, Thurman, and Trech Kekahuna en route to a touchdown run by Demon June.

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Shamar Easter (84) and quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) celebrate a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's third and final scoring drive was vastly different, as Edwards Jr. connected with tight end Shamar Easter for a 75-yard touchdown. The ball traveled around 20 yards in the air, and Easter did the rest. North Carolina needs to be more consistent and avoid lulls and stalls. However, the offense did just enough on Saturday in a much-needed win.