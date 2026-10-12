UNC Red Zone Report: Why Drives Succeeded, How To Adjust
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The North Carolina Tar Heels returned to the win column, defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers 21-17 on Saturday.
Considering how the first half played out, it's impressive that the Tar Heels stayed the course and pulled out the win on Saturday. During that time, North Carolina only ran 16 offensive plays, preventing it from establishing any rhythm. With that in mind, here's what contributed to the Tar Heels' success and struggles in the red zone.
Little Success in the First Half
As mentioned, North Carolina's offense never had a chance to orchestrate constructive drives in the first half. The Tar Heels were dominated in time of possession during this span, having the ball for just a little over seven minutes. Excluding the final opportunity right before halftime, North Carolina managed three drives.
The Tar Heels struggled on the first two drives but came to life on the third, as Billy Edwards Jr. led the offense on a five-play, 75-yard scoring drive. The bulk of that drive came on a 49-yard connection with Jordan Shipp. The drive concluded with a seven-yard touchdown reception from Jelani Thurman. It was a creative play design by offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who had Thurman sneak down the seam, wide open.
Before that drive, Edwards Jr. had completed 4-of-5 passes for 27 yards. The veteran quarterback was hesitant to push the ball downfield, and the receivers struggled to create separation. Those offensive lulls happen too often, and if the Tar Heels were facing a legitimate starting quarterback on Saturday, they likely would have lost. Nevertheless, this offense struggled the most in the opening 30 minutes.
What Contributed to UNC's Success
We covered the scoring drive late in the first half, with Shipp's explosive play. At the start of the second half, both quarterbacks traded turnovers, failing to capitalize on the extra possessions.
That flipped late in the third quarter when North Carolina maneuvered down the field on a 10-play, 51-yard drive. Nothing special happened in that sequence, but after throwing two interceptions, Edwards Jr. played it safe and took what the defense gave him. The Wisconsin transfer connected with Shipp, Thurman, and Trech Kekahuna en route to a touchdown run by Demon June.
North Carolina's third and final scoring drive was vastly different, as Edwards Jr. connected with tight end Shamar Easter for a 75-yard touchdown. The ball traveled around 20 yards in the air, and Easter did the rest. North Carolina needs to be more consistent and avoid lulls and stalls. However, the offense did just enough on Saturday in a much-needed win.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.